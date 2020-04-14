Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Independa Helps Homecare Address America's Social Isolation Epidemic due to COVID-19

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/14/2020 | 11:13pm EDT

The Elderly Under Isolation or Quarantine Can Now Connect to Loved Ones via Their TV

Today, Independa, providers of award winning, TV-based remote engagement and care solutions, announced a special program for homecare organizations seeking to impact the lives of our elderly during this COVID epidemic.

"I’ve looked at the technology that Independa offers and spoken with home care agency owners who use it. I consider it one of the premier solutions to patient care at a time when so many have to isolate,” said Tim Rowan, editor of Home Care Technology and The Rowan Report. “Independa is a simple, effective way to keep everyone connected."

With many millions of Americans over 65 already dealing with some level of depression, according to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), quarantine and social isolation are posing serious concerns for this segment of the population.

Independa’s simple to install-and-use technology is vital to homecare now more than ever, providing optimal engagement through the simplicity of a person’s TV. It connects the elderly in their homes, or in senior living communities, with loved ones and care providers through video chat, messaging, picture sharing, calendar reminders and many more beneficial features.

In conjunction with this program, Fox and Associates, a leading provider of homecare services in Sonoma County, formally announced their technology partnership with Independa today in order to address COVID-19 challenges for the elderly in Sonoma County.

“This epidemic has strained the mental health of the elderly, whether residing in their homes or in senior living communities. In senior living communities, COVID protocols are preventing visitations from friends and family, or even the opportunity to have a meal with friends in the dining area. Without Independa, the resulting acute social isolation, loneliness and often clinical depression can itself bring about major health challenges,” said Cheryl Fox, Founder and CEO of Fox and Associates Homecare.

Independa’s technology is advantageous during the COVID-19 crisis, and also relevant moving forward as the U.S. Census Bureau predicts the number of elderly Americans to increase from 47.8 million to 98.2 million, more than doubling by 2026.

For more information, visit Independa’s website, and check out 0:00-2:15 and 10:46-12:33 in the episode Independa did on the Home Care Technology Report Podcast with Tim Rowan.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
12:46aCARBIOS : and TechnipFMC to Build Demonstration Plant for Depolymerization of Waste PET Plastics to Monomers
BU
12:44aBRAINHOLE TECHNOLOGY : Tech Seizes Market Opportunities, Expands Business to Smart Living Sector Generates Cross-business Synergies
AQ
12:41aFUJIFILM : says significantly boosts capacity for COVID-19 treatment Avigan
RE
12:31aAsian Paints Adopts ProcessMAP HSE Platform to Drive Its Health & Safety Transformation Initiatives
BU
12:26aEXCLUSIVE : Stay off Zoom and Google Hangouts, Standard Chartered chief tells staff
RE
12:22aCRINETICS PHARMACEUTICALS : Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
AQ
12:19aFormer Deputy Secretary of the US Treasury Frank N. Newman Becomes Strategic and Investment Advisor to Orghive, a Platform Uniting China's Largest Community of Organic and Natural Consumers and Brands
BU
12:18aTRANSCRIPT : Shayne Elliott with Louise Saunders – ABC Radio Hobart
PU
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
12:13aMIZUHO FINANCIAL : says it will stop lending to new coal power projects
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Delta working with Airbus on order book after deferring A350 orders linked to Latam
2ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC : ATLASSIAN : Announces Date for Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Results
3Boeing 737 MAX cancellations pile up during production halt
4FRONTIER COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION : FRONTIER COMMUNICATIONS : Announces Restructuring Support Agreement to S..
5ALPHABET INC. : EXCLUSIVE: Stay off Zoom and Google Hangouts, Standard Chartered chief tells staff
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group