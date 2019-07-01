Independence Plus, Inc. : CEO Invests in Company's Long-Term Future

Move supports national expansion plans

Independence Plus, Inc. (IPI) announced that two and one-half years after coming on board as CEO, Danilo Coité, MD, is buying into the company, a move that supports a plan already underway for national expansion.

Independence Plus, Inc.'s Founder and Chairman, Board of Directors, Tamara M. Müller and Danilo Coité, MD, CEO and President (Photo: Business Wire)

Since 1987 the Oak Brook, Illinois-based healthcare company has been a leading provider of in-home healthcare including nursing, rehabilitation, and high-tech respiratory services and equipment for adult and pediatric patients with complex medical needs.

After more than three decades of operations in Northern Illinois, IPI is expanding into nearby states, with plans in place to offer services across the country in the near future.

After becoming Independence Plus, Inc.’s CEO in November 2016, Coité, who resides in Bolingbrook, Ill., said he quickly realized the importance of IPI’s mission and knew that he wanted to make an investment toward its prolonged growth. “This company has a rich history of being a necessary, crucial part of patients’ lives and we want to continue that and also offer our services on a larger scale. If you’re doing something great you want to share it with the world and that’s what we are planning to do,” he said.

IPI’s Founder and Chairman of the Board Tamara M. Müller, of Chicago, Ill., says the addition of Coité as a shareholder solidifies his future with the company and puts them in the right place for continued growth. “IPI was founded with the objective of improving the lives of patients who require in-home healthcare by delivering the right care at the right time and preventing complications and re-hospitalizations,” she said. “My commitment to the patients we serve is unwavering and this is another step toward becoming a national company that does things differently and with a patient-first mentality, which has always been our goal.”

Effective immediately, Coité’s title will change to CEO/President and Member of the Board of Directors. Independence Plus, Inc.’s Official Corporate Advisory Board Members include Edmund Bujalski, MBA, of Charlotte, NC and Michael Kaufman, MD, JD, of Manhattan Beach, CA.

About Independence Plus, Inc.:

For more than 32 years, Independence Plus, Inc. (IPI) has been a leading provider of complex care at-home with an integrated approach conducted by a multidisciplinary team. We specialize in treating adult and pediatric patients with complex medical and respiratory needs, offering the highest quality one-on-one care with 24/7 on-call clinical management support, skilled intermittent visits and high-tech medical equipment and supplies. Our complex care in-the-home model allows our patients the ability to live at home and lead meaningful lives. We are certified by Medicare, accredited by CHAP, and state-licensed. IPI is headquartered in the Chicago area with a national presence. To learn more visit www.independenceplus.com.

