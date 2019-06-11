Independent Bank Opens New SmithGroup-designed Headquarters at McKinney Corporate Center Craig Ranch

DALLAS, June 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

SmithGroup, one of the nation’s largest integrated design firms, celebrated the opening of a new corporate headquarters for Independent Bank in the northern Dallas suburb of McKinney. Located on the grounds of the McKinney Corporate Center in the acclaimed Craig Ranch development, the six-story, 165,000-sf facility will host more than 400 employees previously dispersed across the region.

Designed by the Workplace studio at SmithGroup’s Dallas office, this contemporary Class A office building visually embodies the bank’s longstanding commitment to the community and establishes a dramatic presence for the company along the Sam Rayburn Tollway.

“Financial institutions require nimble, flexible workspaces that enable departments to expand or contract as strategic direction or market conditions change,” said SmithGroup design principal Tom Philippi. “Independent Bank has been growing at a remarkable pace, and this facility will position the organization as a premier employer in North Texas.”

Driven by the client’s vision of a dynamic and collaborative workplace, every aspect of the team’s design maximizes transparency, connectivity, and flexibility.

Sheathed in a gleaming glass façade, the building’s translucent envelope offers expansive views into and out of the headquarters and creates a visual connection between the bank, its employees, and the community. This link is carried into the ground floor’s lobby and reception area, where Australian sandstone—also used to clad the building’s off-set core—is incorporated into a soaring feature wall to signify the strength and stability of the Independent Bank brand.

Open bench-style workstations are located along the floor-to-ceiling glass-enclosed perimeter, with collaboration zones, lounge areas, and terraces occupying the uniquely angular spaces at the terminus of the upper floors.

To reduce glare and maintain thermal comfort along the exterior glass envelope, the team selected View Dynamic Glass—a highly-efficient, intelligent electrochromic window system that automatically adjusts tint levels across glass panels as lighting patterns shift throughout the day. This allowed the team to maximize the introduction of natural light, reduce solar heat gain, and eliminate the need for supplemental shading devices. It is also projected to reduce the building’s overall HVAC energy consumption and costs by up to 18-percent.

Private offices, conference rooms, and support spaces were configured around the building’s interior core.

The facility’s 10.4-acre site created additional opportunities for engagement. At ground level, an employee dining area serves as a gathering space for meals, breaks, and informal meetings. An expansive outdoor plaza creates a parklike space for work, socializing, or entertaining against a wooded backdrop. It also connects staff and visitors to more tranquil environments within Craig Ranch, including a pond, fountain, and walking trails for respite or physical exercise.

"SmithGroup was able to gracefully articulate our vision for this new headquarters and design a workplace that embodies our corporate culture and spirit,” stated David R. Brooks, CEO, Independent Bank. “This world-class facility, the shared amenity spaces and its proximity to the Metroplex are essential to our continued growth strategy."

The facility is targeting LEED Silver certification and was delivered in partnership with KDC, a national real estate development and investment company; and Avison Young, a full-service commercial real estate firm. Rogers-O’Brien Construction served as general contractor.

