Independent Christian Music Artist Cory Ricks Describes How Faith Helped Him Overcome Personal Struggles on New Album “I Made It”

NEW ORLEANS, July 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Independent Christian music artist Cory Ricks hopes to spread the messages of hope, faith, love, compassion, and restoration on his new project, “I Made It,” which chronicles his inspirational path to inner harmony by turning his life over to the Lord to overcome drug addiction and other personal struggles. The 14-track album is currently available on top digital music platforms: iTunes, Google Play, Amazon, Spotify, and Apple Music.



“I was inspired to do this album because of the need for more positive music,” said Ricks. “I would often have conversations with people who expressed their interest in it. However, that particular genre of music is not often heard. So, I wanted to create a project that had the audible sound of mainstream rap music, but that also had the lyrics that uplift and encourage people.”

Described as “encouragement for the unchurched,” the album features one of Ricks’ favorite songs, “The Way That You Love Me” ft. Bishop Samuel Blakes.

“I wrote it when I was going through a season of depression,” added Ricks. “It was my peace in the midst of panic. It literally lifted my spirit and got me through a rough season. I was vulnerable and transparent because I wanted others to know that they are not alone.”

Overall, Ricks describes the project as a musical journey for the listener who he hopes to make an emotional connection with the content.

“The listener can expect to go on a roller coaster ride - they can expect to have moments to be in party mode and hype, then a few songs later they may cry tears of joy because they too have in fact made it,” said Ricks.

About Cory Ricks

Cory Ricks is on a mission to share the good news of Jesus Christ and demonstrate how God’s grace, mercy, and favor changed his life through rap music. Born and raised in the rough streets of New Orleans’ 3rd ward, he knows all about the ups and downs of life. Ricks’ testimony and ministry reach from the church to the streets, to the young and the seasoned.

After living more than a decade for the streets, Cory rededicated himself to Christ and redirected his music into a form of ministry.

“I’ve always loved the Lord, and I accepted Jesus as my Lord and Savior when I was a child,” said Ricks. “I’ve always known that he gave me a special gift, but I was just hardheaded. I wanted to do the music my way instead of the way he ordained me to do it. After doing it my way and the way the world wanted me to do it for about eleven years, I just got tired of it. I didn't feel like writing those type of lyrics anymore. I actually stopped making music for a couple of years. During that period, I started going to church more and reading the Word of God more. It hit me like a ton of bricks that the reason I had lost the passion for what I was doing was that it wasn't what I was supposed to be doing! I was put on this earth to serve God and encourage others to serve God, and I should use the gift that He gave me to do that."

A few months later, Ricks put out his first mixtape, "Man on a Mission.” With songs like “Blood, Sweat and Tears” and “Change My Ways,” they remind listeners that he has been through some tough times, and he has not forgotten how far he has come. Songs like "We Gon Change" and "Full Speed Ahead" were written to encourage the listener not to let your past or present situations hold you back from experiencing a better future, and inspire them to never give up on the great things that God has for you.

Rick’s first studio album, “Man with a Vision” is packed with songs of truth, encouragement, and transparency. Outstanding songs like “Have Mercy on Me” and “Take Your Mask Off,” Ricks provides an honest reflection about the realities of life and its challenges.

In addition to his burgeoning music career, Ricks has modeled menswear for Roca Wear. He also accepted the calling to serve as a Youth Pastor at New Home Family Worship Center in 2012. He preaches several times a week at both New Home’s East and Uptown locations.

Ricks and his wife, Tiffanie, have three children, Cory Jr., Cobie, and Calah Ricks.

