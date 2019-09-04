Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Independent Marketing Alliance : Expands Member Network of Leading Foodservice Distributors With Y. Hata

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/04/2019 | 08:13am EDT

Leading Independent Foodservice Distributor in Hawaii Joins Marketing and Buying Group, Combining Distribution Forces with Other Market Share Leaders and Bringing Exclusive Brands to Hawaii

Independent Marketing Alliance (IMA), the largest network of market share leaders in foodservice distribution, announced today that leading independent foodservice distributor, Y. Hata & Company, has joined their exclusive buying and marketing network. Y. Hata services the state of Hawaii and brings more than 100 years of experience, leadership and expanded distribution to the national IMA network.

Y. Hata is the largest independent, family-owned foodservice distributor servicing the islands of Oahu, Kauai, Hawaii and Maui. Founded by Yoichi Hata in 1913, the company is a third-generation family owned business and is now recognized as the premier foodservice distributor, dedicated to bringing superior products and services to customers in their market region.

“The restaurateur and foodservice industry is a rapidly moving landscape and we recognized that IMA delivers differentiated and on-trend exclusive brands and products,” said Chairman of the Board and CEO of Y. Hata & Company Russell Hata. “This comprehensive network has a much broader brand portfolio and competitive pricing due to their national buying power, which enables us to better offer an advantaged program to our customers.”

IMA is comprised of market share, foodservice distribution leaders across the US, including Shamrock Foods, Reinhart Foodservice, Nicholas and Company, Maines Paper & Foodservice, Merchants Foodservice and Food Services America. The IMA buying and marketing group manages sixteen exclusive brands and combines volume to achieve more competitive pricing, while outpacing the industry through a commitment to providing its members the most innovative foodservice solutions for their restaurant and foodservice customers nationwide.

“The IMA distributor network has been focused on strong growth and expansion as we continue to evolve both the company brand and our exclusive branded portfolio of foodservice products,” said IMA President and CEO Robert Mould. “With the addition of Y. Hata and IMA expansion to Hawaii, we are excited to further the vision and ongoing mission of IMA.”

About Independent Marketing Alliance

For more than 18 years, Independent Marketing Alliance (IMA) has provided innovative food service solutions nationally through the largest network of independently operated food service distributors. The company provides full service, differentiated, exclusive branded products, volume buying power, superior customer service, local expertise and consultation for food service clients across America. The IMA member food service distributors network includes Reinhart Food Service (Midwest), Shamrock Foods (Mountain Central), Food Services America (Pacific Northwest), Maines Paper & Food Service (Northeast), Merchants Food Service (South) and Nicholas and Company (NV, UT). To learn more about IMA visit www.IMAFoodService.com or call 281-531-0007.

About Y. Hata & Company, Limited

From its humble beginnings in 1913, Y. Hata has grown to become the premier foodservice distributor and largest independent, family-owned foodservice distributor servicing the islands of Oahu, Kauai, Hawaii and Maui. Y. Hata is committed to providing products and services with the highest quality and integrity possible to their customers. As they continue to grow and acquire new business in their market region, Y. Hata sets themselves apart by remaining innovative and effectively acquiring and utilizing every known and anticipated resource available.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:31aWHITE MOUNTAINS INSURANCE : EJF Capital Receives Strategic Minority Investment From Kudu
PR
08:31aCheckpoint Therapeutics to Present at September 2019 Investor Conferences
GL
08:31aVitalibis And Hockey Champion Nick Boynton Team-Up To Provide Awareness for Premium Hemp Based CBD Wellness Products
GL
08:31aWRAP TECHNOLOGIES : BolaWrap Demonstrated to Five of the Six States in Australia; Receives National Coverage
PR
08:31aDelMar Pharmaceuticals Relocates Headquarters to San Diego, California
PR
08:31aVALVOLINE : Announces Opening of Acquired Franchised Quick-Lube Center in Greater Oklahoma City
PR
08:31aVIQ Solutions CEO presents at New York's Fall Investor Summit September 16th  
GL
08:31aENVESTNET : Platform Enhancements Designed to Deepen Advisor-Client Relationships
PR
08:31aXYLEM : to participate in the 2019 Baltusrol Executive Summit
BU
08:31aNew study reveals factors that drive migrants to leave Central America's Northern Triangle
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1DUNELM GROUP PLC : DUNELM : annual profit jumps; Brexit gloom stokes cautious FY outlook
2BARRATT DEVELOPMENTS : Barratt shares fall as subdued outlook overshadows profit rise
3JUST GROUP PLC : JUST : Brexit hurts Just Group's mortgage sales, shares drop
4ASTRAZENECA : AstraZeneca's Tagrisso gets China OK for type of lung cancer
5NORDEA BANK ABP : NORDEA ECONOMIC OUTLOOK: Time of fear

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group