Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Independent Research Finds Traditional Lockdown is No Longer a Viable Stand-Alone Option in School Shootings

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/18/2019 | 09:34am EST

Medina, Ohio, Jan. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ALICE Training Institute®, the first civilian active shooter response training company in the country, announces independent peer-reviewed research has been released supporting the efficacy of ALICE strategies. The Journal of School Violence published the scientific research evaluating the traditional lockdown adopted by many schools and found it is no longer a viable stand-alone option. The ALICE options-based strategies can save lives when used in an active shooter event. This independent peer-reviewed study suggests that options-based strategies be adopted over traditional lockdown training to create better outcomes.

0_medium_ALICE_main_CMYKR.png


The research is the first of its kind comparing traditional lockdown with multi-option responses.  The researchers discovered a significant reduction in both the length of time an active shooter simulation lasted and the average number of people who were shot when individuals were able to choose options-based strategies during the simulations.  An abbreviated table below shows some of the findings revealed in the study.  ALICE strategies and organizations that choose to implement ALICE are saving lives by empowering individuals to participate in their own survival by using proactive options-based strategies in the face of violence.

“Our results indicate that one multi-option program - ALICE ­- is a more effective civilian response to active shooter incidents compared to the traditional lockdown response.”  Cheryl Lero Jonson, Melissa M. Moon & Joseph A. Hendry (2018): One Size Does Not Fit All: Traditional Lockdown Versus Multi-Option Responses to School Shootings, Journal of School Violence, DOI: 10.1080/15388220.2018.1553719. 

“The study illustrates what we have known since we created ALICE over 15 years ago.  These events are survivable and individuals, when empowered with options, can participate in their own survival,” said Greg Crane, Founder of ALICE Training Institute.

Response Time to Resolution (avg.) Percent Shot (avg.)
Traditional Lockdown in Classroom 195.77 Seconds 74%
Multi-Option in Classroom 16.31 Seconds 25%
Traditional Lockdown in open area 168.31 Seconds 68%
Multi-Option in open area 8 Seconds 11%

The full research study can be found on the Journal of School Violence website.

About ALICE Training Institute

ALICE training is the original civilian options-based response program that is designed to replace an inadequate lockdown-only response plan. The reality is that extremely tragic outcomes in these events can be mitigated and are very much survivable. Through training and empowerment, citizens can apply the ALICE proactive strategies and improve chances of survival in any environment where they may find themselves confronted by an active shooter or violent intruder. ALICE strategies are now mirrored and recommended by many Federal and State official guidelines.

Attachment 

Victoria Shaw
ALICE Training Institute
330-661-0106
vshaw@alicetraining.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:01aBlackBerry Joins the Velos Media Licensing Platform
BU
10:01aBEIN SPORTS : Wins Exclusive Broadcast Rights to Copa Libertadores, Copa Sudamericana and Recopa Sudamericana
BU
10:01aCORRECTION : Off The Charts-Thirsty for Growth story
AQ
10:01aMIX TELEMATICS : Announces Date of Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Conference Call and Webcast
BU
10:01aCleveland, Ohio, Selected to Be Latest Partner Community of Say Yes to Education
BU
10:01aZIPWHIP : Raises $51.5M Series D to Transform Texting for Business
BU
10:01aFINAL DEADLINE ALERT : Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against Altice USA, Inc. (ATUS) & Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 18, 2019
GL
10:01aK12 : Kansas Virtual Academy Now Enrolling Grades K-6 for 2019-2020 School Year
BU
10:01aNewman-Dailey Resort Properties Introduces the Salty Kisses Valentine's Day Special Offer
GL
10:01aYEXT : Named A Great Place To Work On Fortune's Best Workplaces In Technology List
PR
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NETFLIX : Netflix forecast misses Wall Street view, shares dip
2SOPHOS GROUP PLC : SOPHOS : Q3 FY'19 Trading Statement
3DEUTSCHE BANK : DEUTSCHE BANK : Trump-Deutsche Bank links in sights of U.S. House investigators
4UNITED STATES OIL FUND LP (ETF) : UNITED STATES OIL FUND LP ETF : Bad bets on oil, gas spark wave of energy-fu..
5WACKER CHEMIE AG : WACKER CHEMIE AG: EBITDA for 2018 expected to be below guidance due to still outstanding in..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.