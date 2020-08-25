Independent Research Firm Names Airship a Leader in Mobile Engagement Automation

According to the report, Airship stands out for its mobile-first approach, offering marketers intuitive orchestration capabilities with a robust testing platform

Customer engagement company Airship today announced that Forrester Research, Inc., has named Airship a Leader in “The Forrester Wave™: Mobile Engagement Automation, Q3 2020.” This 31-criterion evaluation focused on the nine most significant mobile engagement automation (MEA) solution providers. Within the three main categories of the report, Airship tied for the highest score in Strategy and received the second highest score for Current Offering.

To learn more about the evaluation, download a copy of the report for a deeper understanding of MEA vendor selection considerations.

According to the report, “As brands no longer view mobile engagement as a silo but rather a part of the customer experience, MEA vendors’ integrations, iterative messaging, and testing and reporting capabilities will dictate which providers will lead the pack. Vendors that can provide rich integrations with marketing technology (martech), flexible and responsive messaging, and sophisticated testing and reporting position themselves to successfully deliver and optimize mobile engagement in the context of broader customer journeys.”

“Airship’s long held global leadership in mobile-first customer engagement is experiencing dramatic acceleration, as new capabilities like Airship Journeys and Apptimize testing and experimentation unlock powerful optimization opportunities for our customers, which I believe are already recognized as major beneficial differentiators in comprehensive evaluations like Forrester’s WAVE,” said Brett Caine, CEO and president, Airship. “As mobile becomes increasingly vital for brands, Airship will continue to extend its clear lead in mobile-first platform innovations, global support and world-class strategic services so our customers can offer their users amazing and valuable experiences.”

About Airship

Marketing and digital experience teams at thousands of the world’s most admired companies rely on Airship’s Customer Engagement Platform to create deeper connections with customers by delivering incredibly relevant, coordinated messages across channels.

Founded in 2009 as a pioneer in push notifications, Airship now gives brands the user-level data, engagement channels, AI orchestration and services they need to deliver push notifications, emails, SMS, in-app messages, mobile wallet cards and more to exactly the right person in exactly the right moment — building trust, boosting engagement, driving action and growing value.

