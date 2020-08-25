Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Independent Research Firm Names Airship a Leader in Mobile Engagement Automation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/25/2020 | 09:42am EDT

According to the report, Airship stands out for its mobile-first approach, offering marketers intuitive orchestration capabilities with a robust testing platform

Customer engagement company Airship today announced that Forrester Research, Inc., has named Airship a Leader in “The Forrester Wave™: Mobile Engagement Automation, Q3 2020.” This 31-criterion evaluation focused on the nine most significant mobile engagement automation (MEA) solution providers. Within the three main categories of the report, Airship tied for the highest score in Strategy and received the second highest score for Current Offering.

To learn more about the evaluation, download a copy of the report for a deeper understanding of MEA vendor selection considerations.

According to the report, “As brands no longer view mobile engagement as a silo but rather a part of the customer experience, MEA vendors’ integrations, iterative messaging, and testing and reporting capabilities will dictate which providers will lead the pack. Vendors that can provide rich integrations with marketing technology (martech), flexible and responsive messaging, and sophisticated testing and reporting position themselves to successfully deliver and optimize mobile engagement in the context of broader customer journeys.”

“Airship’s long held global leadership in mobile-first customer engagement is experiencing dramatic acceleration, as new capabilities like Airship Journeys and Apptimize testing and experimentation unlock powerful optimization opportunities for our customers, which I believe are already recognized as major beneficial differentiators in comprehensive evaluations like Forrester’s WAVE,” said Brett Caine, CEO and president, Airship. “As mobile becomes increasingly vital for brands, Airship will continue to extend its clear lead in mobile-first platform innovations, global support and world-class strategic services so our customers can offer their users amazing and valuable experiences.”

About Airship

Marketing and digital experience teams at thousands of the world’s most admired companies rely on Airship’s Customer Engagement Platform to create deeper connections with customers by delivering incredibly relevant, coordinated messages across channels.

Founded in 2009 as a pioneer in push notifications, Airship now gives brands the user-level data, engagement channels, AI orchestration and services they need to deliver push notifications, emails, SMS, in-app messages, mobile wallet cards and more to exactly the right person in exactly the right moment — building trust, boosting engagement, driving action and growing value.

Learn more about our Customer Engagement Platform, read our blog or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
10:05aMineral Fusion's Best-Selling Clean, Vegan Foundations and Pressed Powders Now Available in 24 Shades
GL
10:04aBANK OF NOVA SCOTIA : Scotiabank reports $1.3B Q3 profit, provisions for credit losses climb
AQ
10:04aTwo New Autism Therapy Clinics to Open in Greater Philadelphia and Mount Laurel Township, NJ
PR
10:04aKALDEROS : Launches 340B Pay, the Technology-enabled Solution for 340B Rebates
PR
10:04aASBURY AUTOMOTIVE : The Presidio Group Advises on the Sale of Park Place Dealerships Luxury Brands
BU
10:04aMOENGAGE : Named a Strong Performer in 2020 Mobile Engagement Automation Report by Independent Research Firm
BU
10:03aIndustry Veteran, Diane Daych, Takes Helm of Healthcare Private Equity Association
BU
10:03aPioneer Expands Aftermarket Automotive Driver Assistance With New Blind Spot Detection Systems
BU
10:03aCOVID-19 Pandemic Impact on Global Hospital Beds Market 2020-2024 |Technavio
BU
10:03aDAS KEYBOARD : Announces Winners of the Ultimate Typing Championship 2020 and Crowns Best Typist on the Planet
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : TikTok sues Trump administration over U.S. ban, calls it an election ploy
2AIXTRON SE : AIXTRON : Siltronic ramps up GaN wafer activities with AIXTRON system Order of fully automated AI..
3VIRGIN AUSTRALIA HOLDINGS LIMITED : Virgin Australia's unsecured creditors to get 9%-13% return under Bain dea..
4SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG : SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS : Credit Suisse keeps its Buy rating
5SEDANA MEDICAL AB (PUBL) : SEDANA MEDICAL AB : (publ), interim report Q2, 2020

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group