Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Independent Research Proves Kids Read Now Reading Program Eliminates Summer Slide

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/17/2019 | 02:30pm EDT

DAYTON, Ohio, Oct. 17, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- According to an independent study of the program's efficacy, Kids Read Now (KRN), a leading K-3 reading program designed to combat summer slide, completely negates summer reading losses for low-income students when fully implemented.

Kids Read Now

DAYTON, Ohio, Oct 17, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- According to an independent study of the program's efficacy, Kids Read Now (KRN), a leading K-3 reading program designed to combat summer slide, completely negates summer reading losses for low-income students when fully implemented.

The new study, led by Geoffrey D. Borman, Ph.D., of the University of Wisconsin-Madison, found that "when students and parents take advantage of the full complement of 9 books delivered by KRN, the results are...equivalent to approximately 2.5 months of learning, or nearly 28% of the learning that takes place over a typical school year."

"Results indicate that the impact of Kids Read Now can more than eradicate the entire two months of summer learning loss experienced by low-income students," said Borman.

"KRN is 98% as effective as summer school reading programs at a fraction of the cost, and can be fully reimbursable with title funds," said Leib Lurie, the CEO of Kids Read Now, "making it an economical and effective supplement to summer learning initiatives that is available to all students, augmenting targeted summer programs where significant RTI is required, and where transportation challenges impact those who cannot attend traditional summer programs."

In spring, students create a Wish List from educator-approved titles, receiving three books from their list at a Family Reading Event before summer break. Each time a book is read and reported, a new book is delivered to their home with a "discovery sheet" of questions to assist students with comprehension and encourage parental engagement. Reporting all nine books earns a certificate of completion, a reward, and a celebration in the fall.

To read the full report or attend a webinar on the Kids Read Now program, visit https://www.kidsreadnow.org/study.

About Kids Read Now

Kids Read Now (KRN) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization on a mission to help all students become proficient readers as they enter fourth grade. KRN's in-home summer reading program was pedagogically designed to prevent summer learning loss, which is responsible for 65% of the learning gap between economically disadvantaged students and their peers. The program has provided more than 800,000 books to 60,000 students in grades K-3 across the United States at no cost to the students or their families.

To learn more, visit https://kidsreadnow.org/.

VIDEO (Vimeo):
https://vimeo.com/229015373

*PHOTO link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/19-1017s2p-Kids-Read-Now-300dpi.jpg
*Photo caption: University of Wisconsin-Madison study finds that Kids Read Now decreases or eliminates summer reading loss.

News Source: Kids Read Now

Related link: https://kidsreadnow.org/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/independent-research-proves-kids-read-now-reading-program-eliminates-summer-slide/
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:55pTubular Solenoids from Johnson Electric are the Secret Ingredient to High-Tech Assemblies and Smart Devices
SE
02:49pNAHB NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF HOME BUILDERS : Remodelers' Confidence Holds Steady in Third Quarter
PU
02:45pBrexit deal faces big hurdle, but is right way forward - Javid
RE
02:44pIMF sees some easing of U.S.-China tensions, urges reforms of global trade system
RE
02:44pPence Says Turkey Will Pause Military Operations in Syria -- Update
DJ
02:43pSaudi Aramco delays planned IPO
RE
02:42pManufacturing Sputters as Broader U.S. Economy Slows --3rd Update
DJ
02:40pSaudi Aramco delays planned IPO - FT
RE
02:39pNMA NATIONAL MINING ASSOCIATION : National Mining Association Applauds Senate Vote Defeating Attack on ACE Rule
PU
02:39pNMA NATIONAL MINING ASSOCIATION : Leaders in Mine Safety, Environmental Stewardship and Technology Honored by NMA and Federal Agencies
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AQUIS EXCHANGE PLC : Britain's finance industry at Brexit crossroads
2APPLE INC. : Netflix shares jump as subscribers grow ahead of Disney, Apple attack
3ERICSSON AB : ERICSSON : earnings top forecast as 5G takes off
4U.S., Chinese teams working on Phase 1 trade deal Mnuchin
5HENRY SCHEIN, INC. : DRUG FIRMS OFFER TO SETTLE U.S. OPIOID SUITS WITH $50 BILLION PACKAGE: sources

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group