Index Numbers of Wholesale Price in India (Base: 2011-12=100)

The official Wholesale Price Index for 'All Commodities' (Base: 2011-12=100) for the month of July, 2018 rose by 0.4 percent to 119.7 (provisional) from 119.2 (provisional) for the previous month.

INFLATION

The annual rate of inflation, based on monthly WPI, stood at 5.09% (provisional) for the month of July, 2018 (over July, 2017) as compared to 5.77% (provisional) for the previous month and 1.88% during the corresponding month of the previous year. Build up inflation rate in the financial year so far was 2.92% compared to a build up rate of 0.62% in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Inflation for important commodities / commodity groups is indicated in Annex-1 and Annex-II.

The movement of the index for the various commodity groups is summarized below:-

PRIMARY ARTICLES (Weight 22.62%)

The index for this major group rose by 1.3 percent to 134.9 (provisional) from 133.2 (provisional) for the previous month. The groups and items which showed variations during the month are as follows:-

The index for 'Food Articles' group rose by 2.1 percent to 144.7 (provisional) from 141.7 (provisional) for the previous month due to higher price of peas/chawali (8%), fruits & vegetables (7%), gram (6%), bajra (3%), moong, egg, condiments & spices and fish-inland (2% each) and poultry chicken, wheat, tea, urad, paddy and milk (1% each). However, the price of betel leaves (16%), arhar (2%) and pork and barley (1% each) declined. The index for 'Non-Food Articles' group rose by 0.8 percent to 123.5 (provisional) from 122.5 (provisional) for the previous month due to higher price of floriculture (11%), guar seed (9%), castor seed (7%), raw cotton (5%), sunflower (4%), rape & mustard seed, raw jute, groundnut seed and raw rubber (3% each), coir fibre, mesta, linseed and gingelly seed (2% each) and cotton seed (1%). However, the price of raw silk (11%), niger seed (7%), fodder (4%), safflower (kardi seed) (3%) and soyabean and copra (coconut) (2% each) declined. The index for 'Minerals' group declined by 7.6 percent to 129.6 (provisional) from 140.2 (provisional) for the previous month due to lower price of copper concentrate (16%), manganese ore (7%), chromite (3%), iron ore, bauxite and limestone (2% each) and zinc concentrate (1%). However, the price of sillimanite (17%) and garnet (4%) moved up. The index for 'Crude Petroleum & Natural Gas' group declined by 0.8 percent to 94.4 (provisional) from 95.2 (provisional) for the previous month due to lower price of crude petroleum (2%). However, the price of natural gas (1%) moved up.

FUEL & POWER (Weight 13.15%)

The index for this major group rose by 0.3 percent to 104.4 (provisional) from 104.1 (provisional) for the previous month. The groups and items which showed variations during the month are as follows:- The index for 'Mineral Oils' group rose by 0.6 percent to 97.5 (provisional) from 96.9 (provisional) for the previous month due to higher price of bitumen and LPG (8% each), petroleum coke (5%) and kerosene and furnace oil (3% each). However, the price of ATF and naphtha (2% each) and petrol and HSD (1% each) declined.

MANUFACTURED PRODUCTS (Weight 64.23%)

The index for this major group rose by 0.1 percent to 117.4 (provisional) from 117.3 (provisional) for the previous month. The groups and items which showed variations during the month are as follows:- The index for 'Manufacture of Food Products' group rose by 0.4 percent to 129.0 (provisional) from 128.5 (provisional) for the previous month due to higher price of gram powder (besan) (8%), maida, castor oil, sugar and mustard oil (4% each), sooji (rawa) (3%), gur, wheat flour (atta), manufacture of processed ready to eat food and manufacture of cocoa, chocolate & sugar confectionery (2% each) and cotton seed oil, basmati rice, groundnut oil, manufacture of macaroni, noodles, couscous & similar farinaceous products, processed tea, manufacture of prepared animal feeds, manufacture of bakery products, rice bran oil, vanaspati and manufacture of health supplements (1% each). However, the price of molasses (21%), coffee powder with chicory, instant coffee and salt (3% each), powder milk, rice products, honey, palm oil and ice cream (2% each) and copra oil, rice [non-basmati], spices (including mixed spices), ghee, chicken/duck [dressed- fresh/frozen], butter, processing & preserving of fruit & vegetables and processing & preserving of fish, crustaceans & molluscs & products thereof (1% each) declined. The index for 'Manufacture of Beverages' group declined by 0.3 percent to 119.6 (provisional) from 119.9 (provisional) for the previous month due to lower price of aerated drinks/soft drinks (incl. soft drink concentrates) (2%). However, the price of bottled mineral water (2%) and country liquor, rectified spirit and wine (1% each) moved up. The index for 'Manufacture of Tobacco Products' group declined by 0.7 percent to 149.3 (provisional) from 150.3 (provisional) for the previous month due to lower price of other tobacco products (4%). However, the price of cigarette (2%) moved up. The index for 'manufacture of Textiles' group rose by 1.0 percent to 117.1 (provisional) from 115.9 (provisional) for the previous month due to higher price of manufacture of knitted & crocheted fabrics (2%) and cotton yarn, synthetic yarn, weaving & finishing of textiles, woollen yarn, viscose yarn and manufacture of cordage, rope, twine & netting (1% each). The index for 'Manufacture of Wearing Apparel' group declined by 0.7 percent to 138.2 (provisional) from 139.2 (provisional) for the previous month due to lower price of manufacture of knitted & crocheted apparel (3%). The index for 'Manufacture of Leather and Related Products' group rose by 0.9 percent to 123.0 (provisional) from 121.9 (provisional) for the previous month due to higher price of vegetable tanned leather (6%), belt & other articles of leather and chrome tanned leather (2% each) and plastic/pvc chappals, leather shoe, canvas shoes and harness, saddles & other related items (1% each). The index for 'Manufacture of Wood and of Products of Wood and Cork' group declined by 0.8 percent to 132.0 (provisional) from 133.1 (provisional) for the previous month due to lower price of wooden box/crate (2%) and wooden panel, lamination wooden sheets/veneer sheets and wood cutting, processed/sized (1% each). However, the price of wooden block-compressed or not and timber/wooden plank, sawn/resawn (1% each) moved up. The index for 'Manufacture of Paper and Paper Products' group rose by 0.9 percent to 121.8 (provisional) from 120.7 (provisional) for the previous month due to higher price of paper bag including craft paper bag (11%), paper carton/box (4%), corrugated paper board, duplex paper, base paper and laminated paper (2% each) and corrugated sheet box, bristle paper board, pulp board and newsprint (1% each). The index for 'Printing and Reproduction of Recorded Media' group declined by 0.8 percent to 145.3 (provisional) from 146.4 (provisional) for the previous month due to lower price of printed books (2%) and printed labels/posters/calendars (1%). However, the price of hologram (3d) (2%) and journal/periodical, sticker plastic and printed form & schedule (1% each) moved up. The index for 'Manufacture of Chemicals and Chemical Products' group rose by 0.1 percent to 118.1 (provisional) from 118.0 (provisional) for the previous month due to higher price of menthol (17%), fungicide, liquid (7%), hydrogen peroxide (5%), sulphuric acid and carbon black (4% each), shampoo, ammonium sulphate and toilet soap (3% each), organic surface active agent, aromatic chemicals, nitrogenous fertilizer, others, di ammonium phosphate, acrylic fibre, ammonium phosphate, phthalic anhydride, printing ink and adhesive tape (non-medicinal) (2% each) and additive, polyester chips or polyethylene terepthalate (pet) chips, ethyl acetate, organic solvent, amine, superphospate/phosphatic fertilizer, others, detergent cake, washing soap cake/bar/powder, plasticizer, polyester film (metalized), alkyl benzene, other petrochemical intermediates, polystyrene, expandable and ammonia liquid (1% each). However, the price of mosquito coil (10%), nitric acid (5%), caustic soda (sodium hydroxide) and varnish (all types) (4% each), gelatine and paint (2% each) and adhesive excluding gum, camphor, polyethylene, perfume/scent, sodium silicate, insecticide & pesticide, tooth paste/tooth powder, explosive, agro chemical formulation, mono ethyl glycol and alcohols (1% each) declined. The index for 'Manufacture of Pharmaceuticals, Medicinal Chemical and Botanical Products' group declined by 0.1 percent to 121.8 (provisional) from 121.9 (provisional) for the previous month due to lower price of anti allergic drugs (2%) and medical accessories and antiseptics & disinfectants (1% each). However, the price of antipyretic, analgesic, anti-inflammatory formulations (5%), vaccine for hepatitis-B (3%), antidiabetic drug excluding insulin (i.e. tolbutam), plastic capsules, sulpha drugs and antioxidants (2% each) and cotton wool (medicinal) and anti-retroviral drugs for HIV treatment (1% each) moved up. The index for 'Manufacture of Rubber and Plastics Products' group rose by 0.4 percent to 109.4 (provisional) from 109.0 (provisional) for the previous month due to higher price of plastic button (9%), polythene film and polyester film (non-metalized) (4% each), rubber cloth/sheet, conveyer belt (fibre based), elastic webbing and rubber crumb (3% each), solid rubber tyres/wheels (2%) and plastic tube (flexible/non-flexible), 2/3 wheeler rubber tube, plastic film, plastic tank, acrylic/plastic sheet, V belt, rubberized dipped fabric, polypropylene film, medium & heavy commercial vehicle tyre, plastic furniture and plastic bottle (1% each). However, the price of PVC fittings & other accessories (2%) and tractor tyre, processed rubber and plastic box/container (1% each) declined. The index for 'Manufacture of Other Non-Metallic Mineral Products' group rose by 0.4 percent to 115.7 (provisional) from 115.2 (provisional) for the previous month due to higher price of graphite rod (6%), non ceramic tiles (3%), pozzolana cement (2%) and railway sleeper, ordinary portland cement, marble slab, glass bottle, asbestos corrugated sheet and white cement (1% each). However, the price of porcelain sanitary ware (8%), toughened glass (4%) and ceramic tiles (vitrified tiles), slag cement and plain bricks (1% each) declined. The index for 'Manufacture of Basic Metals' group declined by 0.8 percent to 112.1 (provisional) from 113.0 (provisional) for the previous month due to lower price of steel forgings-rough (7%), stainless steel pencil ingots/billets/slabs (6%), alloy steel castings (4%), MS pencil ingots and stainless steel coils, strips & sheets (3% each), aluminium ingot, mild steel (MS) blooms, brass metal/sheet/coils, MS bright bars and aluminium metal (2% each) and pig iron, stainless steel tubes, aluminium powder, aluminium shapes-bars/rods/flats, alloy steel wire rods, aluminium alloys, angles, channels, sections, steel (coated/not), ferromanganese, silicomanganese, MS castings and cold rolled (CR) coils & sheets, including narrow strip (1% each). However, the price of galvanized iron pipes (3%), rails and ferrochrome (2% each) and alumnium foil, MS wire rods, stainless steel bars & rods, including flats, aluminium disk and circles, lead ingots, bars, blocks, plates, sponge iron/direct reduced iron (DRI) and hot rolled (HR) coils & sheets, including narrow strip (1% each) moved up. The index for 'Manufacture of Fabricated Metal Products, Except Machinery and Equipment' group rose by 0.5 percent to 114.6 (provisional) from 114.0 (provisional) for the previous month due to higher price of forged steel rings (5%), hand tools (4%), steel drums and barrels, bracket and steel structures (2% each) and bolts, screws, nuts & nails of iron & steel, steel container and stainless steel tank (1% each). However, the price of sanitary fittings of iron & steel (14%), electrical stamping- laminated or otherwise (4%), steel door (2%) and stainless steel razor (1%) declined. The index for 'Manufacture of Computer, Electronic and Optical Products' group declined by 0.4 percent to 110.9 (provisional) from 111.3 (provisional) for the previous month due to lower price of colour TV, capacitors and air conditioner (1% each). However, the price of electro-diagnostic apparatus, used in medical, surgical, dental or veterinary sciences and electronic printed circuit board (pcb)/micro circuit (1% each) moved up. The index for 'Manufacture of Electrical Equipment' group rose by 0.1 percent to 111.7 (provisional) from 111.6 (provisional) for the previous month due to higher price of ACSR conductors and connector/plug/socket/holder-electric (2% each) and fibre optic cables, light fitting accessories, fan, electric switch, refrigerators, electric switch gear control/starter and electric wires & cables (1% each). However, the price of solenoid valve and aluminium wire (3% each), electric & other meters (2%) and electrical resistors (except heating resistors), insulator, electrical relay/conductor, pvc insulated cable, washing machines/laundry machines and rubber insulated cables (1% each) declined. The index for 'Manufacture of Machinery and Equipment' group rose by 0.2 percent to 110.5 (provisional) from 110.3 (provisional) for the previous month due to higher price of drilling machine and packing machine (3% each), printing machinery, open end spinning machinery, cranes, oil pump and machinery for plastic products-extruded (2% each) and water purifier, agriculture implements, soil preparation & cultivation machinery (other than tractors), hydraulic pump, agricultural tractors, grinding or polishing machine, precision machinery equipment/form tools, lathes, centrifugal pumps and conveyors-non-roller type (1% each). However, the price of solar power system (solar panel & attachable equipment) and pressure vessel & tank for fermentation & other food processing (6% each), chillers (5%), pump sets without motor (3%) and injection pump, chemical equipment & system, roller mill (raymond), pneumatic tools, hydraulic equipment, gasket kit, excavator, air gas compressor including compressor for refrigerator, pharmaceutical machinery and mining, quarrying & metallurgical machinery/parts (1% each) declined. The index for 'Manufacture of Motor Vehicles, Trailers and Semi-Trailers' group rose by 0.5 percent to 112.5 (provisional) from 111.9 (provisional) for the previous month due to higher price of brake pad/brake liner/brake block/brake rubber, others (4%), crankshaft (3%), cylinder liners (2%) and passenger vehicles, minibus/bus, piston ring/piston & compressor, gear box and parts, body (for commercial motor vehicles), head lamp and chain (1% each). However, the price of seat for motor vehicles (2%) and release valve (1%) declined. The index for 'Manufacture of Other Transport Equipment' group rose by 0.3 percent to 110.8 (provisional) from 110.5 (provisional) for the previous month due to higher price of auto rickshaw/tempo/matador/three wheelers (2%) and scooters, propellers & blades of boats/ships and bicycles of all types (1% each). The index for 'Manufacture of Furniture' group declined by 1.9 percent to 125.1 (provisional) from 127.5 (provisional) for the previous month due to lower price of foam and rubber mattress (11%) and hospital furniture (1%). However, the price of wooden furniture (1%) moved up. The index for 'Other Manufacturing' group declined by 2.1 percent to 104.7 (provisional) from 106.9 (provisional) for the previous month due to lower price of playing cards, silver and cricket ball (4% each), stringed musical instruments (incl. santoor, guitars, etc.) and intraocular lens (3% each), gold & gold ornaments (2%) and carrom board and football (1% each). However, the price of sports goods of rubber (incl. balls) (1%) moved up.

WPI FOOD INDEX (Weight 24.38%)

The rate of inflation based on WPI Food Index consisting of 'Food Articles' from Primary Articles group and 'Food Product' from Manufactured Products group increased from 1.56% in June, 2018 to -0.86% in July, 2018.

FINAL INDEX FOR THE MONTH OF MAY, 2018 (BASE YEAR: 2011-12=100)

For the month of May, 2018, the final Wholesale Price Index for 'All Commodities' (Base: 2011-12=100) stood at 118.3 as compared to 117.9 (provisional) and annual rate of inflation based on final index stood at 4.78 percent as compared to 4.43 percent (provisional) respectively as reported on 14.06.2018.

Next date of press release: 14/09/2018 for the month of August, 2018

This press release is available at our home page http://eaindustry.nic.in

Annexure-I

Wholesale Price Index and Rates of Inflation (Base Year: 2011-12=100)

Month of July, 2018 Commodities/Major Groups/Groups/Sub-Groups Weight WPI July-2018 Latest month over month Build up from March Year on year 2017-18 2018-19 2017-18 2018-19 2017-18 2018-19 ALL COMMODITIES 100.00 119.7 1.06 0.42 0.62 2.92 1.88 5.09 PRIMARY ARTICLES 22.62 134.9 4.82 1.28 4.33 5.23 0.61 1.73 Food Articles 15.26 144.7 6.25 2.12 7.49 5.39 2.35 -2.16 Cereals 2.82 147.6 0.00 0.89 -1.79 2.07 0.56 3.51 Paddy 1.43 155.0 0.47 0.71 0.95 1.57 3.40 3.96 Wheat 1.03 144.9 0.15 1.26 -4.62 2.62 -1.16 6.31 Pulses 0.64 120.8 -1.15 2.81 -5.45 -1.23 -31.39 -17.03 Vegetables 1.87 173.4 48.93 18.36 70.44 50.52 22.01 -14.07 Potato 0.28 231.1 17.87 3.22 45.55 77.09 -42.45 74.28 Onion 0.16 162.7 4.83 23.07 5.97 3.43 -9.50 38.82 Fruits 1.60 134.6 5.81 -7.11 5.96 -11.56 2.71 -8.81 Milk 4.44 143.2 0.00 0.49 1.98 1.78 3.73 2.87 Eggs, Meat & Fish 2.40 139.3 -0.14 0.80 2.91 4.66 3.68 0.87 Non-Food Articles 4.12 123.5 0.68 0.82 -2.54 2.83 -6.09 3.96 Oil Seeds 1.12 138.1 -0.40 0.58 -2.33 -0.43 -12.95 9.86 Minerals 0.83 129.6 1.10 -7.56 4.09 -6.29 24.74 8.45 Crude Petroleum 2.41 87.8 1.09 -1.57 -16.89 18.81 -9.15 57.91 FUEL & POWER 13.15 104.4 -1.34 0.29 -5.56 6.53 4.37 18.10 LPG 0.64 92.7 -1.95 7.92 -24.79 8.93 0.28 31.68 Petrol 1.60 89.6 -3.39 -0.67 -9.84 6.04 9.60 20.75 HSD 3.10 96.8 -1.50 -0.51 -7.18 7.44 5.49 22.84 MANUFACTURED PRODUCTS 64.23 117.4 0.00 0.09 0.27 1.38 2.09 4.26 Manufacture of Food Products 9.12 129.0 -0.24 0.39 -0.39 0.86 2.01 1.74 Manufacture of Vegetable And Animal Oils and Fats 2.64 120.3 0.00 -0.08 -2.31 2.82 1.53 13.60 Sugar 1.06 116.6 0.70 4.01 -0.31 -0.17 8.95 -10.51 Manufacture of Tobacco Products 0.51 149.3 0.69 -0.67 2.18 -0.67 4.23 2.75 Manufacture of Textiles 4.88 117.1 -0.26 1.04 0.35 2.54 1.80 3.35 Manufacture of Wearing Apparel 0.81 138.2 0.74 -0.72 1.95 0.36 4.55 1.84 Manufacture of Leather and Related Products 0.54 123.0 0.84 0.90 0.25 2.16 -2.50 1.91 Manufacture of Wood And of Products of Wood and Cork 0.77 132.0 -0.08 -0.83 1.31 0.46 1.39 0.23 Manufacture of Paper and Paper Products 1.11 121.8 0.34 0.91 2.77 1.25 4.94 2.44 Manufacture of Chemicals and Chemical Products 6.47 118.1 -0.36 0.08 -0.54 2.25 -0.54 6.30 Manufacture of Rubber and Plastics Products 2.30 109.4 -0.65 0.37 -1.38 1.67 0.47 1.96 Manufacture of other Non-Metallic Mineral Products 3.20 115.7 -0.62 0.43 2.47 1.49 1.17 3.30 Manufacture of Cement, Lime and Plaster 1.64 114.4 -0.96 0.70 4.12 0.70 1.79 0.53 Manufacture of Basic Metals 9.65 112.1 0.73 -0.80 1.46 2.28 9.36 15.57 Mild Steel - Semi Finished Steel 1.27 99.5 2.57 -1.09 1.66 1.43 3.26 8.39 Manufacture of Fabricated Metal Products, Except Machinery and Equipment 3.15 114.6 0.47 0.53 -0.74 2.32 3.56 6.41 Manufacture of other Transport Equipment 1.65 110.8 -0.18 0.27 -0.73 0.36 3.41 1.56 Annexure-II Trend of Rate of Inflation for some important items during last six months Commodities/Major Groups/Groups/Sub-Groups Weight (%) Rate of Inflation for the last six months July-18 June-18 May-18 Apr-18 Mar-18 Feb-18 ALL COMMODITIES 100.00 5.09 5.77 4.78 3.62 2.74 2.74 PRIMARY ARTICLES 22.62 1.73 5.30 3.79 2.59 0.87 0.79 Food Articles 15.26 -2.16 1.80 1.74 0.87 -0.22 0.95 Cereals 2.82 3.51 2.59 1.68 0.21 -0.41 -2.38 Paddy 1.43 3.96 3.71 4.19 3.86 3.32 3.42 Wheat 1.03 6.31 5.14 3.05 -0.07 -1.19 -6.23 Pulses 0.64 -17.03 -20.23 -21.13 -22.46 -20.58 -24.51 Vegetables 1.87 -14.07 8.12 3.56 -0.40 -2.70 15.26 Potato 0.28 74.28 99.02 88.53 71.66 43.25 11.67 Onion 0.16 38.82 18.25 13.20 13.62 42.22 118.95 Fruits 1.60 -8.81 3.87 15.40 19.39 9.26 7.39 Milk 4.44 2.87 2.37 2.38 2.54 3.08 3.84 Eggs, Meat & Fish 2.40 0.87 -0.07 0.15 -2.00 -0.82 -0.22 Non-Food Articles 4.12 3.96 3.81 0.42 -0.74 -1.48 -2.58 Oil Seeds 1.12 9.86 8.80 8.16 6.54 7.77 7.30 Minerals 0.83 8.45 18.61 8.36 20.55 20.47 7.90 Crude Petroleum 1.95 57.91 62.18 44.57 26.18 10.46 3.71 FUEL & POWER 13.15 18.10 16.18 12.65 7.96 4.70 4.55 LPG 0.64 31.68 19.64 -0.74 -12.05 -9.08 8.50 Petrol 1.60 20.75 17.45 13.90 10.09 2.67 2.52 HSD 3.10 22.84 21.63 17.34 13.50 6.12 7.41 MANUFACTURED PRODUCTS 64.23 4.26 4.17 3.82 3.29 3.12 3.31 Manufacture of Food Products 9.12 1.74 1.10 0.24 0.55 0.47 -1.09 Manufacture of Vegetable And Animal Oils and Fats 2.64 13.60 13.69 13.21 11.19 7.93 3.18 Sugar 1.06 -10.51 -13.37 -19.46 -15.56 -10.64 -9.82 Manufacture of Tobacco Products 0.51 2.75 4.16 5.87 3.70 5.70 7.73 Manufacture of Textiles 4.88 3.35 2.02 1.85 0.97 1.15 1.61 Manufacture of Wearing Apparel 0.81 1.84 3.34 3.79 4.77 3.46 4.92 Manufacture of Leather and Related Products 0.54 1.91 1.84 1.83 2.94 0.00 0.42 Manufacture of Wood And of Products of Wood and Cork 0.77 0.23 0.99 1.75 0.99 1.08 0.69 Manufacture of Paper and Paper Products 1.11 2.44 1.86 3.31 3.78 3.98 5.41 Manufacture of Chemicals and Chemical Products 6.47 6.30 5.83 5.10 4.21 3.40 3.41 Manufacture of Rubber and Plastics Products 2.30 1.96 0.93 0.46 -0.09 -1.10 -1.38 Manufacture of other Non-Metallic Mineral Products 3.20 3.30 2.22 2.76 3.78 4.30 4.78 Manufacture of Cement, Lime and Plaster 1.64 0.53 -1.13 -0.26 1.78 3.93 5.49 Manufacture of Basic Metals 9.65 15.57 17.34 15.79 13.35 14.64 16.12 Mild Steel - Semi Finished Steel 1.27 8.39 12.40 11.76 9.66 8.64 9.64 Manufacture of Fabricated Metal Products, Except Machinery and Equipment 3.15 6.41 6.34 4.07 2.86 3.23 4.18 Manufacture of other Transport Equipment 1.65 1.56 1.10 1.28 2.22 0.45 2.46

***

SB