Indexers Help Cram China Into the World's Investment Portfolios

By Shen Hong in Shanghai and Joanne Chiu in Hong Kong

Global investors have poured record sums into Chinese stocks and bonds this year, lending Beijing a hand as it struggles with a slowing, debt-laden economy and a weakening currency.

The inflows are thanks in large part to China's inclusion in major stock and bond indexes, reflecting the government's determination to attract overseas capital by gradually opening up its markets. More money will be pulled in after index provider MSCI doubles the weighting of Chinese shares in its widely followed emerging markets index on Friday.

International investors have already snapped up 219.7 billion yuan ($32.2 billion) of shares listed in Shanghai and Shenzhen via the Stock Connect trading link with Hong Kong this year, higher than the 199.7 billion yuan they spent in all of 2017.

Overseas investors say China's growth remains solid--even at a slower pace--and its capital markets are too big to ignore, despite the threat of a trade war with the U.S.

"Foreign investors remain underexposed to China just based on the sheer size of the market. It's such a significant market that can't be ignored anymore," said Stephane Loiseau, Hong Kong-based head of cash equities and global execution services for Asia Pacific at Société Générale.

China makes up 19% of world economic output when purchasing power is held equal, according to the International Monetary Fund. Yet the Institute of International Finance estimates that as of mid-2017, foreign investors owned just 4.6% of all Chinese bonds and stocks.

Inbound investment focuses on industry champions such as liquor maker Kweichow Moutai Co. and cement producer Anhui Conch Cement Co. It has arrived despite a 16% fall this year in the main Shanghai market, where pessimism has grown alongside rising tensions with the U.S.

Foreign investors are mostly institutions with longer investment time frames than those of the nearly 90 million retail investors who dominate China's stock markets--and whose mostly short-term bets often cause wild price swings.

"If you take a longer-term view on China, the country's economic fundamentals still look pretty robust," said Rebecca Jiang, Hong Kong-based China equities portfolio manager at J.P. Morgan Asset Management.

Overall, however, outsiders are still bit players. They own just 3.5% of China's two mainland exchanges--which together are the world's second-largest with a total market capitalization of $7.4 trillion--meaning they wield little influence on matters such as corporate governance.

Over time, this is likely to change. On Friday, the weighting of China's yuan-denominated shares in MSCI Emerging Markets Index will double to 0.8% of the overall benchmark, a move MSCI estimates will bring around $22 billion of inflows.

Full inclusion in the global indexes will probably take half a decade and could bring some $350 billion more into China, UBS Global Wealth Management reckons. At that point, Chinese companies' share of the benchmark will fully reflect the value of their freely traded shares.

A similar trend has emerged in the $11.9 trillion domestic bond market. Foreigners' holdings surged to 1.35 trillion yuan in July, official data shows, up 61% from a year earlier.

In March, Bloomberg LP said it would add Chinese bonds to its flagship global bond index over 20 months starting April 2019. It will be the first global benchmark to include domestic Chinese debt, which will make up nearly 5.5% of the $53.7 trillion index once fully added.

"Asset managers, reluctant or not, will have to add yuan-denominated bonds to their portfolios following the major index inclusions unless they have a very strong contrarian investment strategy," said Paula Chan, a fixed income senior portfolio manager at Manulife Asset Management.

Ms. Chan said she expects entry into this index, plus similar benchmarks operated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. and FTSE Russell, will attract $600 billion of passive investment.

Write to Shen Hong at hong.shen@wsj.com and Joanne Chiu at joanne.chiu@wsj.com