Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Indexes briefly cut losses in choppy trade after Powell comments

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/08/2019 | 03:22pm EDT
Traders work on the floor at the NYSE in New York

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. stocks briefly cut losses in choppy trading on Tuesday after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell suggested openness to further rate cuts and said the time has come to allow the Fed's asset holdings to begin to expand again.

Powell also said the Fed would "soon announce measures to add to the supply of reserves over time."

However, indexes soon reversed course to fall further in late trading after the U.S. State Department said it is imposing visa restrictions on Chinese officials for treatment of Muslims in Xinjiang.

The interest-rate sensitive financials index <.SPSY> was down more than 1%.

Market expectations have increased that the Fed will cut interest rates by a quarter percentage point in October, according to CME Group's FedWatch tool.

Those bets were bolstered on Tuesday by data that showed U.S. producer prices unexpectedly fell in September.

"The overall tone from the Fed is showing a little more concern," said Willie Delwiche, investment strategist at Baird in Milwaukee.

"The Fed is trying to send a message of 'we are paying attention and we are on top of this, and we are going to focus on the mission and not the politics,'" he added.

At 3:17 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 213.3 points, or 0.81%, to 26,264.72, the S&P 500 lost 31.08 points, or 1.06%, to 2,907.71 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 90.75 points, or 1.14%, to 7,865.55.

A Bloomberg report that Washington was moving ahead with efforts to limit capital flows to China and the inclusion of some top Chinese startups on a blacklist also weighed on stocks.

The trade blacklist was widened to include Chinese video surveillance firm Hikvision and surveillance equipment maker Zhejiang Dahua Technology among others, drawing a sharp rebuke from Beijing.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor index <.SOX> dropped 1.7%.

U.S. and Chinese deputy trade negotiators were to meet in Washington for a second day of talks on Tuesday, with high-level discussions scheduled to start on Thursday.

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a 2.09-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 2.22-to-1 ratio favored decliners.

The S&P 500 posted 6 new 52-week highs and 20 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 9 new highs and 138 new lows.

(Additional reporting by Lewis Krauskopf in New York, Shreyashi Sanyal and Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Dan Grebler)

By Caroline Valetkevitch
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.62% 26315.69 Delayed Quote.13.51%
HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHGY CO LTD End-of-day quote.
NASDAQ 100 -0.87% 7658.617223 Delayed Quote.22.50%
NASDAQ COMP. -1.01% 7875.54026 Delayed Quote.20.30%
S&P 500 -0.91% 2911.67 Delayed Quote.17.23%
ZHEJIANG DAHUA TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. End-of-day quote.
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:43pMARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Lower As Hopes For U.S.-China Trade Talks Fade But Fed's Powell Provides Support
DJ
03:39pFormer Goldman programmer fails, again, to toss theft conviction
RE
03:34pPOWELL : Time for Fed to expand balance sheet 'now upon us'
RE
03:34pFED'S POWELL : Outlook 'favourable,' steps to address money market volatility coming 'soon'
RE
03:32pBinding Alitalia offer can be made by Oct 15 deadline - Italy minister
RE
03:27pFed to Buy More Treasurys in Effort to Avoid Funding-Market Strains -- Update
DJ
03:23pLoonie weakens as global growth fears grip investors
RE
03:22pRising U.S.-China tensions dim hopes for end to trade war
RE
03:22pIndexes briefly cut losses in choppy trade after Powell comments
RE
03:21pChina, Blue-Chip Companies Drive Bond Boom
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1C&C GROUP PLC : C&C : Euronext Dublin Market Cancellation Notice
2WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD AG: Capital Markets Day in New York: Wirecard increases Vision 2025
3Britain says 88% of imports to face no tariffs in event of no-deal Brexit
4U.S.-China strains over Hong Kong and minority rights hinder chance of trade deal
5GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Nissan, Airbus, Samsung, Wirecard

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group