Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Indexes trade near flat, pause as trade deal doubts resurface

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/08/2019 | 03:41pm EST
Traders work on the floor at the NYSE in New York

U.S. stocks were near unchanged on Friday after President Donald Trump said he has not agreed to a rollback of U.S. tariffs sought by China, fueling doubts about the progress of trade talks between the two countries.

Trump, in remarks to reporters at the White House, poured cold water on the idea of rolling back the tariffs, something that he said Beijing would like him to do. On Thursday, officials from both countries said that the United States and China had agreed to such a deal.

"Markets are getting tired" of the back-and-forth on the trade front, said Paul Nolte, portfolio manager at Kingsview Investment Management in Chicago. "It's gone from the deal is close, to no, it's not, and we've been through this before."

Helping to boost the S&P 500, Walt Disney Co gained 3.6% a day after it reported quarterly results that showed it spent less than it had projected on its online streaming service, Disney+. Disney's popular theme parks and a remake of "The Lion King" lifted earnings.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 27.19 points, or 0.1%, to 27,647.61, the S&P 500 gained 2.53 points, or 0.08%, to 3,087.71, and the Nasdaq Composite added 27.06 points, or 0.32%, to 8,461.57.

Of the 446 S&P 500 companies that have reported results so far, roughly three-quarters have beaten profit estimates, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. The numbers, to some extent, reflect significantly lowered analysts' forecasts.

Also on Friday, shares of Gap Inc fell 7% after the apparel retailer said Chief Executive Officer Art Peck would leave the company, a surprise exit in the middle of a restructuring. Gap also slashed its full-year earnings forecast.

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a 1.04-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.09-to-1 ratio favored advancers.

The S&P 500 posted 23 new 52-week highs and two new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 68 new highs and 80 new lows.

By Caroline Valetkevitch
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.03% 27666.74 Delayed Quote.17.85%
NASDAQ 100 0.30% 8247.48753 Delayed Quote.29.70%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.36% 8467.743234 Delayed Quote.27.12%
S&P 500 0.16% 3090.68 Delayed Quote.22.73%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:08pInvesco UK manager defends 'well diversified' funds after downgrade
RE
04:07pCanadian dollar hits three-week low as jobs miss adds to rate cut bets
RE
04:00pIFA IRISH FARMERS ASSOCIATION : Sheep farmers holding out for more on price
PU
03:50pBOARD OF GOVERNORS OF FEDERAL RESERVE SYSTEM : Federal Reserve Board invites public comment on proposal to extend by 18 months initial compliance dates for foreign banks subject to its single-counterparty credit limit rule
PU
03:41pIndexes trade near flat, pause as trade deal doubts resurface
RE
03:40pNew YouTube Channel with Dr. Nevine Carmelle Spotlights Financial and Real Estate Problems and Solutions
SE
03:38pGap commits to Old Navy split; CEO exit won't impact holiday shopping season
RE
03:36pGap commits to Old Navy split; CEO exit won't impact holiday shopping season
RE
03:32pOil rises after falling on Trump comments on U.S.-China trade
RE
03:30pISA IRISH SAILING ASSOCIATION : What Colour Is Your Diesel?
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1China, U.S. agree tariff rollback if phase one trade deal is completed
2ALLIANZ SE : ALLIANZ SE: Allianz reports strong operating profit of 3.0 billion euros in 3Q 2019. Full-year op..
3GE UNIT ORDERS 25 AIRBUS JETS INCLUDING 12 ROLLS-POWERED A330NEO: sources
4Trade deal doubts clip world stock rally, oil wavers
5SBERBANK ROSSII PAO : SBERBANK RAS 10M 2019: the Bank earned RUB74.1 bn in October

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group