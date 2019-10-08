Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Indexes tumble as visa restrictions fuel U.S.-China worries

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/08/2019 | 04:46pm EDT
Traders work on the floor at the NYSE in New York

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. stocks ended down sharply and near the day's lows on Tuesday as news that the United States has imposed visa restrictions on Chinese officials overshadowed comments by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell suggesting openness to further interest rate cuts.

Stocks cut losses following Powell's remarks but quickly reversed course to fall further in late trading after the U.S. State Department said it has imposed visa restrictions on Chinese government and Communist Party officials it believes responsible for the detention or abuse of Muslim minorities in Xinjiang province.

The move stoked tensions ahead of high-level trade talks in Washington this week and added to the day's bearishness. Earlier, the U.S. government widened its trade blacklist to include some of China's top artificial intelligence start-ups.

"The market was down because the headlines were negative coming into the U.S.-China negotiations. With Powell not changing the narrative, it makes sense that on further signs of deterioration in trade that the market would sell off," said Keith Lerner, chief market strategist at SunTrust Advisory Services in Atlanta.

Losses were broad-based, led by a 2% drop in the interest-rate sensitive S&P 500 financial index <.SPSY>, while the Philadelphia Semiconductor index <.SOX> dropped 3.1%.

A Bloomberg report said that Washington was moving ahead with efforts to limit capital flows to China, while a South China Morning Post report said China had toned down expectations ahead of the talks in Washington.

In his remarks, Powell also said the time has come to allow the Fed's asset holdings to begin to expand again, and that the Fed would "soon announce measures to add to the supply of reserves over time."

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 313.98 points, or 1.19%, to 26,164.04, the S&P 500 lost 45.73 points, or 1.56%, to 2,893.06 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 132.52 points, or 1.67%, to 7,823.78.

"The overall tone from the Fed is showing a little more concern," said Willie Delwiche, investment strategist at Baird in Milwaukee.

Market expectations have increased that the Fed will cut interest rates by a quarter percentage point in October, according to CME Group's FedWatch tool.

Those bets were bolstered on Tuesday by data that showed U.S. producer prices unexpectedly fell in September.

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a 3.01-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 3.42-to-1 ratio favored decliners.

The S&P 500 posted 6 new 52-week highs and 22 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 11 new highs and 148 new lows.

Volume on U.S. exchanges was 6.74 billion shares, compared with the 7.2 billion average for the full session over the last 20 trading days.

(Additional reporting by Lewis Krauskopf and April Joyner and Lewis in New York, Shreyashi Sanyal and Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Dan Grebler)

By Caroline Valetkevitch
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -1.19% 26164.04 Delayed Quote.13.51%
NASDAQ 100 -1.56% 7604.269716 Delayed Quote.22.50%
NASDAQ COMP. -1.67% 7823.777751 Delayed Quote.20.30%
S&P 500 -1.56% 2893.06 Delayed Quote.17.23%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:14pConsumer Cos Down On Trade-War Fallout Fears -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
05:13pOil eases on concerns over U.S.-China talks, weak demand signals
RE
05:13pFed's Powell sees 'favorable' outlook, 'sustainable' expansion
RE
05:11pStocks fall as trade tensions rise further; Brexit battle hurts pound
RE
05:11pHealth Care Down On Flight From Risk -- Health Care Roundup
DJ
05:10pBoeing 737 MAX timetable uncertain as regulators continue safety review
RE
05:08pIndustrials Down On Trade-Talks, Hard-Brexit Worries -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
05:06pTwitter says user data meant for security purposes may have gone to advertisers
RE
05:04pOil eases on concerns over U.S.-China talks, weak demand signals
RE
05:00pFederal Reserve approves simpler 'Volcker Rule' ban on proprietary trading
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1C&C GROUP PLC : C&C : Euronext Dublin Market Cancellation Notice
2GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Nissan, Airbus, Samsung, Wirecard
3Britain says 88% of imports to face no tariffs in event of no-deal Brexit
4WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD AG: Capital Markets Day in New York: Wirecard increases Vision 2025
5U.S.-China strains over Hong Kong and minority rights hinder chance of trade deal

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group