India Conjugate Vaccine Market (2018-2023) by Disease Indication and End User - ResearchAndMarkets.com

India is expected to be the fastest growing market due to the
government's focus on research and development in the life sciences
domain.
By making Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine (PCV) available under the
Universal immunization program (UIP), the government of India is
ensuring equitable access to those who need them the most - the
underprivileged and underserved.
HIB is one of the leading causes of bacterial meningitis in India and a
major cause of childhood pneumonia. The introduction of LPV in India is
a significant milestone and a step forward towards accelerating child
survival in India, and progress towards achieving national health goals
and the Millennium Development Goal 4.
Growth Factors
-
India is projected to be the fastest growing market for conjugate
vaccines during the forecast period. Rapidly increasing population,
rise in consumer awareness, growing disposable income and healthcare
expenditure, modernization of healthcare infrastructure, and a growing
medical tourism industry will drive the growth of the Indian market.
Threats & Key Players
-
The India conjugate vaccine market is expected to have significantly
high growth. Delayed introduction of conjugate vaccines is likely to
hold back the conjugate vaccine market. Though the prevalence of
chronic diseases is high, limited availability and accessibility of
conjugate vaccines in remote areas can become a cause for concern.
Complicated manufacturing can also be a major restraint for this
market.
-
Major conjugate vaccine providers operating in the market are
GlaxoSmithKline, Pfizer Inc., Merck, Novartis, Sanofi Pasteur, etc.
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1. Executive Summary
Chapter 2. Market Overview
Chapter 3. India Major Segment Overview - by Disease Indication
Chapter 4. India Major Segment Overview - by End User
Chapter 5. Competitive Landscape
-
GlaxoSmithKline
-
Pfizer Inc.
-
Merck & Co.
-
Novartis
-
Sanofi Pasteur
-
CSL Limited
-
Bharat Biotech
-
Biological E. Limited
-
Serum Institute of India
