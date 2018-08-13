India Conjugate Vaccine Market (2018-2023) by Disease Indication and End User - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "India Conjugate Vaccine Market (2018-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

India is expected to be the fastest growing market due to the government's focus on research and development in the life sciences domain.

By making Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine (PCV) available under the Universal immunization program (UIP), the government of India is ensuring equitable access to those who need them the most - the underprivileged and underserved.

HIB is one of the leading causes of bacterial meningitis in India and a major cause of childhood pneumonia. The introduction of LPV in India is a significant milestone and a step forward towards accelerating child survival in India, and progress towards achieving national health goals and the Millennium Development Goal 4.

Growth Factors

India is projected to be the fastest growing market for conjugate vaccines during the forecast period. Rapidly increasing population, rise in consumer awareness, growing disposable income and healthcare expenditure, modernization of healthcare infrastructure, and a growing medical tourism industry will drive the growth of the Indian market.

Threats & Key Players

The India conjugate vaccine market is expected to have significantly high growth. Delayed introduction of conjugate vaccines is likely to hold back the conjugate vaccine market. Though the prevalence of chronic diseases is high, limited availability and accessibility of conjugate vaccines in remote areas can become a cause for concern. Complicated manufacturing can also be a major restraint for this market.

Major conjugate vaccine providers operating in the market are GlaxoSmithKline, Pfizer Inc., Merck, Novartis, Sanofi Pasteur, etc.

