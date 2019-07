By Fabiana Negrin Ochoa



India's consumer price inflation rose in June, data showed on Friday.

The benchmark consumer price index rose 3.18% last month compared with a year earlier, accelerating from May's rise of 3.05%.

June's reading was the highest since October, but stayed below the Reserve Bank of India's 4% target, potentially giving the central bank headroom to cut interest rates further and help strengthen economic growth.

