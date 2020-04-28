India: Enhancing Coastal and Ocean Resource Efficiency (ENCORE)

WASHINGTON, April 28, 2020 - The World Bank Board of Executive Directors today approved financing for the following program:

Enhancing Coastal and Ocean Resource Efficiency (ENCORE)

IBRD loan: $400 million

Terms: Maturity= 14.5 years; Grace period= 5 years

Project ID: P167804

Project Description: The program will help India enhance its coastal resources, protect coastal populations from pollution, erosion, and sea level rise, and improve livelihood opportunities for coastal communities.