India: Enhancing Coastal and Ocean Resource Efficiency (ENCORE)

04/28/2020 | 07:08pm EDT

WASHINGTON, April 28, 2020 - The World Bank Board of Executive Directors today approved financing for the following program:

Enhancing Coastal and Ocean Resource Efficiency (ENCORE)

IBRD loan: $400 million

Terms: Maturity= 14.5 years; Grace period= 5 years

Project ID: P167804

Project Description: The program will help India enhance its coastal resources, protect coastal populations from pollution, erosion, and sea level rise, and improve livelihood opportunities for coastal communities.

Disclaimer

World Bank Group published this content on 28 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2020 23:07:00 UTC
