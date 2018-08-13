India Inbound Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE) Tourism Market 2018-2025: Expected to Exceed $38 Billion by 2025 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "India
Inbound Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE) Tourism
Market Report: Country Outlook, Analysis, Size, Share and Forecast 2018
- 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's
offering.
This report offers the most up-to-date industry data on the actual
market situation and future outlook for India Inbound MICE tourism
market. The report uses data and analysis to discuss potential lucrative
opportunities and future trends related to India Inbound MICE travelers
arrival, revenue, and main destination markets.
The report provides clear insight into current and future tourism
developments of the India Inbound MICE tourism market. Furthermore, this
report uses country focused analysis to explore India Inbound MICE
tourism market.
A detailed country-wise analysis of the market is provided, covering a
total of 16 countries. The research study limelight growth drivers and
investigates market inhibitors of India Inbound MICE tourism market.
Key Findings
-
India inbound tourism market is expected to exceed US$ 38 Billion by
2025
-
India is emerging as the fastest growing inbound MICE tourism market
-
India will attract more than 1.4 Million MICE travelers by 2018
-
United States and China will become most popular MICE travelers nation
by 2025
The Latest Industry Data included:
-
Market Size & Analysis: India Inbound Travelers Visitation & Spending
(2012 - 2025)
-
India Inbound Travelers Visitation & Forecast (2012 - 2025)
-
India Inbound Travelers Spending & Forecast (2012 - 2025)
-
Market Size & Analysis: India Inbound MICE Travelers Visitation &
Spending (2012 - 2025)
-
India InboundMICE Travelers Visitation & Forecast (2012 - 2025)
-
India Inbound MICE Travelers Spending & Forecast (2012 - 2025)
-
India Inbound MICE Travelers Visitation & Spending Share & Y-o-Y
Growth (%) (2012 - 2025)
-
Major 16 Countries MICE Travelers Visitation in India& Forecast (2012
- 2025)
-
Major 16 Countries MICE Travelers Spending in India& Forecast (2012 -
2025)
-
Identification of Key Market Drivers and Inhibitors of the India
Inbound MICE Tourism Market
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Size & Analysis: India Inbound Travelers Visitation & Spending
(2012 - 2025)
3. Market Size & Analysis: India Inbound MICE Travelers Visitation &
Spending (2012 - 2025)
4. India Inbound MICE Travelers Visitation & Spending Share & Y-o-Y
Growth (%) (2012 - 2025)
5. Key Market Drivers and Inhibitors of the India Inbound MICE Travelers
Market
6. India Inbound MICE Travelers Visitation & Spending - Top 16 Contries
In-depth Analysis (2012 - 2025)
