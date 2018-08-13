India Inbound Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE) Tourism Market 2018-2025: Expected to Exceed $38 Billion by 2025 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "India Inbound Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE) Tourism Market Report: Country Outlook, Analysis, Size, Share and Forecast 2018 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report offers the most up-to-date industry data on the actual market situation and future outlook for India Inbound MICE tourism market. The report uses data and analysis to discuss potential lucrative opportunities and future trends related to India Inbound MICE travelers arrival, revenue, and main destination markets.

The report provides clear insight into current and future tourism developments of the India Inbound MICE tourism market. Furthermore, this report uses country focused analysis to explore India Inbound MICE tourism market.

A detailed country-wise analysis of the market is provided, covering a total of 16 countries. The research study limelight growth drivers and investigates market inhibitors of India Inbound MICE tourism market.

Key Findings

India inbound tourism market is expected to exceed US$ 38 Billion by 2025

India is emerging as the fastest growing inbound MICE tourism market

India will attract more than 1.4 Million MICE travelers by 2018

United States and China will become most popular MICE travelers nation by 2025

The Latest Industry Data included:

Market Size & Analysis: India Inbound Travelers Visitation & Spending (2012 - 2025)

India Inbound Travelers Visitation & Forecast (2012 - 2025)

India Inbound Travelers Spending & Forecast (2012 - 2025)

Market Size & Analysis: India Inbound MICE Travelers Visitation & Spending (2012 - 2025)

India InboundMICE Travelers Visitation & Forecast (2012 - 2025)

India Inbound MICE Travelers Spending & Forecast (2012 - 2025)

India Inbound MICE Travelers Visitation & Spending Share & Y-o-Y Growth (%) (2012 - 2025)

Major 16 Countries MICE Travelers Visitation in India& Forecast (2012 - 2025)

Major 16 Countries MICE Travelers Spending in India& Forecast (2012 - 2025)

Identification of Key Market Drivers and Inhibitors of the India Inbound MICE Tourism Market

Key Topics Covered

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Size & Analysis: India Inbound Travelers Visitation & Spending (2012 - 2025)

3. Market Size & Analysis: India Inbound MICE Travelers Visitation & Spending (2012 - 2025)

4. India Inbound MICE Travelers Visitation & Spending Share & Y-o-Y Growth (%) (2012 - 2025)

5. Key Market Drivers and Inhibitors of the India Inbound MICE Travelers Market

6. India Inbound MICE Travelers Visitation & Spending - Top 16 Contries In-depth Analysis (2012 - 2025)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/c57z44/india_inbound?w=4

