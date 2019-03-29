WASHINGTON, March 29, 2019 - The World Bank Board of Executive Directors today approved financing for the following project:

India - Innovation in Solar Power and Hybrid Technologies

IBRD Loan: $150 million

Terms: Maturity = 20 years ; Grace period = 5 years

Project ID: P160379

Project Description: The project aims to demonstrate the operational and economic feasibility of utility-scale innovative renewable energy technologies and battery energy storage solutions, and to strengthen institutional capacity to facilitate scale-up of such technologies on a commercial basis in India.