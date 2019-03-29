Log in
India: Innovation in Solar Power and Hybrid Technologies

03/29/2019 | 07:27pm EDT

WASHINGTON, March 29, 2019 - The World Bank Board of Executive Directors today approved financing for the following project:

India - Innovation in Solar Power and Hybrid Technologies

IBRD Loan: $150 million

Terms: Maturity = 20 years ; Grace period = 5 years

Project ID: P160379

Project Description: The project aims to demonstrate the operational and economic feasibility of utility-scale innovative renewable energy technologies and battery energy storage solutions, and to strengthen institutional capacity to facilitate scale-up of such technologies on a commercial basis in India.

Disclaimer

World Bank Group published this content on 29 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2019 23:26:11 UTC
