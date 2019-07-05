India Moves to Spend More and Draw Investment to Spur Growth -- Update

By Eric Bellman

NEW DELHI -- India said it would increase state spending and allow more foreign investment in an effort to accelerate the growth of an economy that is increasingly important to the rest of the world.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government, coming off a landslide re-election in May, said it is looking to ease restrictions on foreign businesses in the retail, insurance, media and aviation industries. It also lowered taxes on housing and on smaller companies, while raising taxes on the rich and increasing import tariffs.

"We have set the ball rolling for a new India," Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in a two-hour speech to Parliament, as she outlined the plans set out in India's annual budget released on Friday.

While economic growth continued at what for many countries would be a healthy clip of 6.8% in the year through March, that figure was India's slowest since the fiscal year that ended in 2014 -- and below what some economists say the country can achieve if it does more to facilitate business and investment.

Spurring growth is important both for Mr. Modi and for the global economy, where India has been climbing the ranks. India's economy was the 10th largest when Mr. Modi took office in 2014 and is set to overtake the U.K. to become No. 5 this year, according to the International Monetary Fund.

Growth in India and headwinds elsewhere position the South Asian country to become a new engine of global growth and an investment magnet.

"It would be good for the world if India came on like gang busters and really shot up," said Vivek Dehejia, an economics professor at Carleton University in Ottawa, pointing to concerns about lost momentum in China, Europe and the U.S. "Given the state of the global economy we could use more drivers of global growth," he said.

Mr. Modi has pledged to put in place policies that would make India a $5 trillion economy in the next five years. Its GDP is currently just under $3 trillion.

"The aspirations of future generations are contained in this budget," he said on Friday.

But as with all of the budgets since Mr. Modi took office in 2014, liberalization plans in the one unveiled on Friday fell short of what some economists say is necessary, such as lowering restrictions on how companies buy land and hire and fire employees.

Mr. Dehejia said Mr. Modi's re-election mandate empowered him to push through economic overhauls -- but that he has missed the opportunity.

The coming year offers more chances to attract investment as global manufacturers diversify away from China.

If India wants to capitalize on U.S. trade tensions with China it has to go much further to make it easier for companies set up factories in the country, said Mukul Kochhar, the Mumbai-based co-head of institutional equities at brokerage Investec India.

In drawing manufacturing from China, India still faces competition from places such as Vietnam, Malaysia and Indonesia, he said.

"India is behind these countries in every aspect, with higher logistics costs, more troublesome labor and land acquisition laws and higher taxation," Mr. Kocchar said.

India expects growth of around 7% this year. It needs a sustained 8% pace or more a year to create more jobs for its 1.3 billion citizens. The current economic expansion hasn't been generating the number of jobs the country needs to employ the millions of young people who enter its workforce every year.

Instead, India's unemployment rate has crept up, leaving Mr. Modi vulnerable to attacks from opposition politicians.

Economic planners made clear this week that to create jobs and growth they want India to follow in the footsteps of other Asian countries and stimulate the economy with investment.

"India stands at a historic moment when sustained high economic growth has become a national imperative," wrote Krishnamurthy V. Subramanian, chief economic adviser of the Ministry of Finance, in the country's economic survey, a broader government plan released the day before the budget. "Drawing upon the trajectories followed by East Asian economies that experienced long periods of high growth, the Survey postulates the centrality of investment."

The country's total spending is set to rise around 13% to $410 billion in the year through next March, with the budget deficit targeted at 3.3% of GDP. Some analysts said it would be hard to meet that target without squeezing government spending later in the year.

The new budget includes plans to lower taxes on all but the largest businesses, and offer tax breaks to some with housing loans. To raise revenue, the budget increased the gasoline tax and added a special additional income tax on India's wealthiest people. Import tariffs on gold, air conditioners, cars and other products were also raised.

The government also plans to raise around $15 billion by selling stakes in state-owned companies. In an effort to kick-start lending, the government will start guaranteeing some bank loans to nonbanking finance companies.

India's central bank has lowered its key lending rate three times this year, but the benefits aren't being passed on to borrowers, as financial firms are still reluctant to lend as they struggle with bad loans. As a result, Indian consumers and companies have been spending less over the past year. Exports, another important source of growth, have also been slowing.

--Vibhuti Agarwal and Rajesh Roy contributed to this article.

Write to Eric Bellman at eric.bellman@wsj.com