India Plans to Ease Foreign Investment Rules; Step up Asset Sales

07/05/2019 | 06:12am EDT

By Saurabh Chaturvedi and P.R. Venkat

India is considering easier foreign investment rules in sectors such as aviation, media and insurance and plans to speed up asset sales in government-owned companies, the country's finance minister said Friday.

The government will "examine suggestions" to further open up these sectors for foreign investment, Nirmala Sitharaman said in a speech, presenting the new Narendra Modi government's first annual budget in Parliament. India needs to boost foreign investment and infrastructure spending as it aims to become a $5 trillion economy by 2025.

The government will increase the pace of divestment in state-run units including restarting the strategic sale of the nation's flag carrier Air India, she said.

For the current fiscal year to March 31, 2020, the government aims to raise INR1.05 trillion (US$15.3 billion) selling shares in state-run firms.

The government proposes to invest INR100 trillion to build infrastructure over the next five years, Ms. Sitharaman said.

She also announced tax incentives for investment and steps to improve the ease of doing business in the country.

The government will invite global companies to build large semi-conductor fabrication and solar photo voltaic cell manufacturing plants and promised investment-linked tax exemptions to them.

For the current fiscal year, the government intends to borrow INR4.48 trillion from the market through bond sales and cut its fiscal deficit at 3.3% of the gross domestic product, from 3.4% last year.

Write to Saurabh Chaturvedi at Saurabh.chaturvedi@wsj.com; P.R. Venkat at venkat.pr@wsj.com

