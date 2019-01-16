India: Shimla Water Supply and Sewerage Service Delivery Reform

WASHINGTON, January 16, 2019 - The World Bank Board of Executive Directors today approved financing for the following project:

Shimla Water Supply and Sewerage Service Delivery Reform Programmatic Development Policy Loan 1

IBRD Credit: US$40 million

Terms: Maturity = 15.5 years ; Grace period = 4 years

Project ID: P167246



Project Description: The Shimla Water Supply and Sewerage Service Delivery Reform Programmatic Development Policy Loan 1 will bring clean and reliable drinking water to the citizens of the greater Shimla area, who have been facing severe water shortages and water-borne epidemics over the last few years. The project plans to improve water supply and sanitation (WSS) services in and around the iconic hill city of Shimla.