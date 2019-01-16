Log in
India: Shimla Water Supply and Sewerage Service Delivery Reform

01/16/2019 | 06:49pm EST

WASHINGTON, January 16, 2019 - The World Bank Board of Executive Directors today approved financing for the following project:

Shimla Water Supply and Sewerage Service Delivery Reform Programmatic Development Policy Loan 1

IBRD Credit: US$40 million

Terms: Maturity = 15.5 years ; Grace period = 4 years

Project ID: P167246

Project Description: The Shimla Water Supply and Sewerage Service Delivery Reform Programmatic Development Policy Loan 1 will bring clean and reliable drinking water to the citizens of the greater Shimla area, who have been facing severe water shortages and water-borne epidemics over the last few years. The project plans to improve water supply and sanitation (WSS) services in and around the iconic hill city of Shimla.

World Bank Group published this content on 16 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 January 2019 23:48:02 UTC
