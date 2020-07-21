India-Spain Foreign Office Consultations

The 6th Foreign Office Consultations between India and Spain were held virtually on 21 July 2020. The Indian side was led by Mr. Vikas Swarup, Secretary (West) and the Spanish side was led by Ms. Cristina Gallach, Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs, Ibero-America and Caribbean.

Both sides exchanged views on COVID-19 response and in the context of post-Covid recovery priorities, they discussed their reforms and opportunities for enhancing bilateral economic cooperation. The two sides reviewed agreements under consideration and ways to strengthen economic, business, cultural, scientific, educational and people-level cooperation. They agreed to take forward the bilateral agenda, including through exchanges between the two sides.

Both sides shared views on a number of regional and global issues of common interest, including multilateral cooperation at international fora and counter- terrorism. Both sides welcomed the outcomes of the recent 15th India-EU Summit.

New Delhi

July 21, 2020