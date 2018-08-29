Log in
India Telecoms Market Report 2018 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

08/29/2018 | 08:41pm CEST

The "India Telecoms Market Report 2018" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This country report and accompanying data annex provide a comprehensive overview of India's telecoms market, including KPIs and data on subscribers, penetration, revenue and ARPU. The report analyses the strategies of major players in the country's fixed and mobile telecoms markets, and includes market share data and operators' infrastructure status.

The country report data annexes provide a range of key metrics for each country's telecoms market. Figures are supplied for each year since 2007. The data annex was last updated in August 2018 with 1Q 2018 data. Metrics include the following.

Fixed telecoms market

Connections

  • Total voice (narrowband and VoBB)
  • Narrowband
  • VoBB
  • Total broadband
  • Broadband split by access technology: DSL, cable modem, FTTH/B, BFWA and other
  • IPTV
  • Dial-up Internet
  • Household penetration (for voice and broadband)
  • Unbundled local loops

Revenue and ASPU

  • Service revenue
  • Service revenue as percentage of GDP
  • Service revenue per head of population per month
  • Retail revenue (defined as service revenue minus wholesale revenue)
  • Retail revenue as percentage of GDP
  • Retail revenue per head of population per month
  • Retail revenue split by type of service: voice (including split by narrowband and VoBB, and split by narrowband access and calls), broadband (including split by technology), dial-up Internet, business network services
  • Broadband retail revenue as a percentage of fixed retail revenue
  • Voice ARPU per month
  • Broadband ARPU per month

Traffic

  • Fixed-originated minutes
  • Outgoing MoU per active connection

Operator-level metrics/market share

  • Broadband subscribers by major broadband operator (and associated market shares and year-on-year changes)
  • DSL connections (incumbent and total, incumbent's share)
  • Incumbent's market share of service revenue

Total telecoms market (fixed and mobile)

  • Voice connections
  • Broadband connections
  • Service revenue
  • Service revenue as percentage of GDP
  • Service revenue per head of population per month
  • Retail revenue (defined as service revenue minus wholesale revenue)
  • Retail revenue as percentage of GDP
  • Retail revenue per head of population per month
  • Retail revenue split by voice and data
  • Originated minutes

Mobile Telecoms Market

Connections

  • Total (handset plus mobile broadband, excluding M2M)
  • Split by prepaid and contract, and prepaid share
  • Population penetration for total, prepaid and contract
  • 3G, and 3G percentage of total
  • Handset, and split by smartphone and basic
  • Handset population penetration
  • Broadband
  • Broadband population penetration
  • MVNO penetration

Revenue and ARPU

  • Service revenue
  • Service revenue as percentage of GDP
  • Service revenue per head of population per month
  • Service revenue split by prepaid and contract, and prepaid share
  • Service revenue split by voice and data, and data as percentage of service revenue
  • Retail revenue (defined as service revenue minus wholesale revenue)
  • Retail revenue as percentage of GDP
  • Retail revenue per head of population per month
  • Split by voice and data
  • ARPU per month (total, prepaid and contract)

Traffic

  • Mobile-originated minutes
  • Outgoing MoU per active connection

Operator-level metrics/market share

  • Connections (and associated market share)
  • Prepaid and contract connections
  • Proportion of prepaid accounts
  • ARPU per month (total, prepaid and contract)
  • Service revenue
  • Service data revenue (as a percentage of service revenue)

Total telecoms market (fixed and mobile)

  • Voice connections
  • Broadband connections
  • Service revenue
  • Service revenue as percentage of GDP
  • Service revenue per head of population per month
  • Retail revenue (defined as service revenue minus wholesale revenue)
  • Retail revenue as percentage of GDP
  • Retail revenue per head of population per month
  • Retail revenue split by voice and data
  • Originated minutes

Companies Mentioned

  • Airtel
  • Atria Convergence Technologies
  • Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd
  • Hathway
  • Idea Cellular
  • Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd
  • Reliance Jio Infocomm
  • Reliance Communications
  • Tata Teleservices
  • Vodafone

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/6rsbn6/india_telecoms?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
