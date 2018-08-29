India Truck Market Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013-2023 - Heavy Duty Truck, Light Duty Truck & Medium Duty Trucks - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "India
India truck market is projected to surpass $ 11 billion in 2023.
Anticipated growth in the market can be attributed to increasing
construction and infrastructure development projects, along with growing
logistics sector. Moreover, increasing investments in the mining
industry coupled with easy availability of finance would propel truck
sales across India in the coming years.
India Truck Market 2013-2023 discusses the following aspects of
truck market in India:
-
Truck Market Size, Share & Forecast
-
Segmental Analysis - By Vehicle Type (Heavy Duty Truck, Light Duty
Truck & Medium Duty Truck), By Fuel Type (Diesel, CNG & LNG & Petrol),
By Application (Logistics, Construction & Others), By Tonnage
-
Competitive Analysis
-
Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities
Some of the major players operating in India truck market are
-
Tata Motors Limited
-
Ashok Leyland Limited
-
VE Commercial Vehicles Limited
-
Mahindra & Mahindra Limited
-
SML Isuzu Limited
-
Daimler India Commercial Vehicles Pvt. Ltd
-
AMW Motors Ltd.
-
MAN Truck & Bus
-
Hino Motors Sales India Private Limited.
-
Scania Commercial Vehicle India Pvt Ltd
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Analyst View
4. Voice of Customer
5. India Truck Market Outlook
6. India Heavy Duty Market Outlook
7. India Medium Duty Market Outlook
8. India Light Duty Market Outlook
9. Market Dynamics
10. Market Trends & Developments
11. Policy Regulatory and Landscape
12. India Economic Profile
13. Competitive Landscape
14. Strategic Recommendations
