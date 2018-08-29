Log in
India Truck Market Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013-2023 - Heavy Duty Truck, Light Duty Truck & Medium Duty Trucks - ResearchAndMarkets.com

08/29/2018 | 07:00pm CEST

The "India Truck Market By Vehicle Type (Heavy Duty Truck, Light Duty Truck & Medium Duty Truck), By Fuel Type (Diesel, CNG & LNG & Petrol), By Application (Logistics, Construction & Others), By Tonnage, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

India truck market is projected to surpass $ 11 billion in 2023.

Anticipated growth in the market can be attributed to increasing construction and infrastructure development projects, along with growing logistics sector. Moreover, increasing investments in the mining industry coupled with easy availability of finance would propel truck sales across India in the coming years.

India Truck Market 2013-2023 discusses the following aspects of truck market in India:

  • Truck Market Size, Share & Forecast
  • Segmental Analysis - By Vehicle Type (Heavy Duty Truck, Light Duty Truck & Medium Duty Truck), By Fuel Type (Diesel, CNG & LNG & Petrol), By Application (Logistics, Construction & Others), By Tonnage
  • Competitive Analysis
  • Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities

Some of the major players operating in India truck market are

  • Tata Motors Limited
  • Ashok Leyland Limited
  • VE Commercial Vehicles Limited
  • Mahindra & Mahindra Limited
  • SML Isuzu Limited
  • Daimler India Commercial Vehicles Pvt. Ltd
  • AMW Motors Ltd.
  • MAN Truck & Bus
  • Hino Motors Sales India Private Limited.
  • Scania Commercial Vehicle India Pvt Ltd

Key Topics Covered:

1. Product Overview

2. Research Methodology

3. Analyst View

4. Voice of Customer

5. India Truck Market Outlook

6. India Heavy Duty Market Outlook

7. India Medium Duty Market Outlook

8. India Light Duty Market Outlook

9. Market Dynamics

10. Market Trends & Developments

11. Policy Regulatory and Landscape

12. India Economic Profile

13. Competitive Landscape

14. Strategic Recommendations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/q74hg3/india_truck?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
