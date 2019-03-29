WASHINGTON, March 29, 2019 - The World Bank Board of Executive Directors today approved financing for the following project:

India - Uttar Pradesh Core Road Network Development Project

IBRD Loan: $400 million

Terms: Maturity = 24 years Grace period = 6 years

Project ID: P147864

Project Description: The project aims to build capacity for results-focused road safety management in the state of Uttar Pradesh and to improve traffic flows and safety for all road users on selected corridors of the state's core road network.