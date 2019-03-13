Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

India bans Boeing 737 MAX planes from its airspace

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/13/2019 | 07:58am EDT

BENGALURU (Reuters) - India will not allow U.S. planemaker Boeing Co's 737 MAX aircraft to enter or transit its airspace after 1030 GMT, the ministry of civil aviation said on Wednesday, following the fatal crash of a plane of the same type in Ethiopia on Sunday.

"The time line is to cater to situations where aircraft can be positioned at maintenance facilities & international flights can reach their destinations," the ministry said in a tweet https://twitter.com/MoCA_GoI/status/1105693797558579200.

The civil aviation ministry had said late on Tuesday that it would ground 737 MAX immediately.

Jet Airways Ltd and SpiceJet Ltd, two top Indian airlines, operate Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft.

SpiceJet suspended operations of the 737 MAX after the regulator's decision to ground the aircraft, the airline's spokesman said on Wednesday.

It expects to complete grounding of the Boeing jets by the 1030 GMT deadline. The airline has 13 737 MAX jets in its fleet, according to FlightGlobal.

Jet Airways, in a response to customer queries on Twitter, said it was not flying the 737 MAX.

The airline, which is struggling financially, has said that 32 of the planes in its fleet have been grounded for non-payment to lessors.

It has not specified the types involved, but FlightRadar24 data shows its five once-active 737 MAX jets were grounded before the Ethiopian crash.

The European Union's aviation safety regulator has already suspended all flights in the bloc by Boeing 737 MAX planes, joining a wave of suspensions of the aircraft across the globe.

SpiceJet's shares plunged as much as 8.8 percent to their lowest since Dec. 11, before recovering to trade down 2.9 percent later in the day. Jet fell as much as 3.4 percent.

Shares of low-cost airline InterGlobe Aviation, which does not fly 737 MAX jets, rose as much as 4.4 percent.

(Additional reporting by Rachit Vats in Bengaluru and Jamie Freed in Singapore; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

By Tanvi Mehta
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
INTERGLOBE AVIATION LTD 2.52% 1301.7 End-of-day quote.8.98%
JET AIRWAYS (INDIA) LTD -1.65% 240.85 End-of-day quote.-11.73%
SPICEJET LTD -0.42% 83.2 End-of-day quote.-8.47%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:05aOtherworld Encounter brings a new immersive art experience to Atlanta
SE
08:04aEUROPEAN COMMISSION DIRECTORATE GENERAL FOR ENER : The Commission specifies the criteria to ensure that biofuels used in the transport sector are sustainable in the context of the recast Renewable Energy Directive
PU
08:04aESCAP ECONOMIC AND SOCIAL COMMISSION FOR ASIA AN : UN's Asia-Pacific Trade and Investment Committee convenes amid global trade uncertainty
PU
08:00aAIRBUS : Germany sees 750 million euro potential risk from scrapping of Airbus A380
RE
07:59aMTN to list Nigeria unit towards April and May - MTN Nigeria CEO
RE
07:58aNorwegian Air to seek compensation from Boeing for MAX groundings
RE
07:58aBoeing 737 MAX 8 groundings spread around the world
RE
07:58aIndia bans Boeing 737 MAX planes from its airspace
RE
07:55aBOND REPORT : U.S. Government Debt Yields Attempt To Climb Above 2.60% Ahead Of Brexit Vote
DJ
07:54aEU to apply normal tariffs on trade with UK in case of no-deal Brexit
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : U.S. will not suspend Boeing 737 MAX planes; discussion on black box analysis
2UK would cut tariffs, have no checks on Irish border in no-deal Brexit
3ADIDAS : Adidas shares fall as supply chain problems slow growth
4INDITEX - INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL : INDITEX INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL : Investors fret about Zara-owner's ..
5GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY : GENERAL ELECTRIC : How GE Built Up and Wrote Down $22 Billion in Assets

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.