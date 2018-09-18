Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

India delays imposition of retaliatory tariffs on U.S. goods till Nov. 2

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/18/2018 | 06:20am CEST

(Reuters) - India has delayed the implementation of higher tariffs on some goods imported from the United States to Nov. 2, according to a government order that put off for a second time retaliatory action against U.S. import tariffs on steel and aluminium.

Trade differences between India and the United States have risen since President Donald Trump took office, but India's decision to further delay comes as the two countries negotiate a package to remove trade frictions over a range of items.

Angered by Washington's refusal to exempt it from new steel and aluminium tariffs, New Delhi decided in June to raise the import tax from August 4 on some U.S. products, including almonds, walnuts and apples. The Indian government later delayed imposing the tax until Sept 18, but with negotiations ongoing it has decided to postpone again.

Earlier this month India and the United States signed an accord on secure military communication. The agreement had been stalled for years because of India's concerns that it would open up its communications network to the U.S. military.

Separately, Trump escalated his trade war with China on Monday, imposing 10 percent tariffs on about $200 billion worth of Chinese imports.

(Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru and Nidhi Verma in New Delhi; editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:28aOil prices drop as escalating U.S.-China trade war clouds demand outlook
RE
06:27aOil prices drop as escalating U.S.-China trade war clouds demand outlook
RE
06:20aIndia delays imposition of retaliatory tariffs on U.S. goods till Nov. 2
RE
06:20aJapan calls for early solution to U.S.-China trade war
RE
06:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
06:15aJapan calls for early solution to U.S.-China trade war
RE
06:12aAudi launches electric SUV in Tesla's backyard, with assist from Amazon
RE
05:59aCHINA UNLIKELY TO SEND TRADE DELEGATION TO U.S. AFTER NEW TARIFFS : Scmp
RE
05:54aHeadwinds before takeoff for new Thai Airways team
RE
05:46aJapan fashion guru Maezawa lands first SpaceX moon flight
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Tyson Foods CEO steps down for personal reasons
2APPLE : Trump slaps tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese goods, spares some consumer tech
3Cigna deal gets antitrust nod, positive sign for CVS-Aetna
4ORACLE CORPORATION : Oracle first-quarter revenue misses estimates, shares fall
5BHP BILLITON PLC : BHP BILLITON : 2018 Annual Reporting Suite
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.