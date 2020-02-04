Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

India guards against virus at car show dominated by Chinese firms

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/04/2020 | 11:29pm EST

India's biennial auto show that kicks-off this week is set to be dominated by Chinese automakers showcasing cutting-edge electric vehicles and connected cars - but with booths staffed only by Indian employees and representatives.

With the death toll from a new coronavirus outbreak in China nearing 500 and cases of the disease spreading across the globe, organizers of the show are reassuring visitors that officials arriving from China will not be in attendance.

"There will be no visitors or delegations from China at the Motor Show 2020," Rajan Wadhera, president of Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) - which is organizing the show - said in a statement on Tuesday.

Chinese companies have confirmed their booths would be staffed by Indian representatives or employees, he said.

Chinese automakers SAIC Motor Corp Ltd, Great Wall Motor Co Ltd and FAW Haima are set to showcase cars including electric vehicles, while over 300 Chinese autoparts companies are also due to participate.

With India this week identifying a third positive case of the virus in the country, SIAM has also printed advisories for visitors and set up an on-site first aid facility in partnership with a local hospital.

The Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA), which is organizing a parallel exhibition for autoparts companies, late on Tuesday said visitors from China would not be attending and that displays of some 30 Chinese exhibitors would be staffed by Indian representatives as a precaution.

Chinese auto firms have been working to woo Indian buyers with internet connected cars, filling a breach left by Western and Japanese manufacturers including Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV, Honda Motor Co Ltd and Nissan Motor Co Ltd, which will not participate in this year's show.

They also hope India's market can help combat slowing sales in China, which fell 8% in 2019 and are set to decline again in 2020.

Suzuki Motor Corp and Hyundai Motor Co have long dominated India's market with low-priced compact cars, and have in recent years expanded into other categories.

Chinese automakers do not plan to compete in the entry-level segment, instead appealing to drivers with in-car technology, safety features and clean energy vehicles.

Great Wall, which is making its India debut at the show, intended to bring over 100 delegates but all have canceled, including the president, a local executive said.

"The first and most important thing is the safety of people. Once this situation is taken care of, our senior executives will come to India," said Director of Marketing and Sales Hardeep Brar.

(Reporting by Aditi Shah; Editing by Euan Rocha and Christopher Cushing)

By Aditi Shah
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES 1.59% 12.01 Delayed Quote.-11.08%
GREAT WALL MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED 0.76% 5.28 End-of-day quote.-8.65%
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD. -0.02% 2809 End-of-day quote.-8.41%
NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. -0.41% 587.6 End-of-day quote.-6.83%
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION -0.49% 20.4 End-of-day quote.-5.20%
SUZUKI CO.,LTD. 2.01% 762 End-of-day quote.-5.93%
SUZUKI MOTOR CORPORATION -1.37% 4956 End-of-day quote.8.28%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:38pU.S. to review new curbs on Huawei, China in Feb meeting - sources
RE
11:34pIndonesia fourth-quarter GDP growth slowest in three years
RE
11:33pGreat American Comeback? Trump's economy has both boom and gloom
RE
11:30pChina coking coal, coke futures rise as supply concerns mount amid virus scare
RE
11:29pIndia guards against virus at car show dominated by Chinese firms
RE
11:20pOil gains more than 1% on hopes for output cuts to counter China virus impact
RE
11:16pSingapore central bank says policy stance appropriate as virus hits economy
RE
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
10:54pOil gains more than 1% on hopes for output cuts to counter China virus impact
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Ford shares dive after carmaker posts fourth-quarter loss, disappointing 2020 outlook
2Musk's Tesla stake worth $30 billion after electrifying stock surge
3WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) : WALT DISNEY : Disney Reports More Than 26 Million Subscribers to New Streaming Ser..
4TESLA INC. : TESLA : rally fuelled by fear of missing out, not short squeeze - investors
5Intercontinental Exchange says it explored deal with eBay

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group