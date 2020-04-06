Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

India lifts restrictions on 24 drug exports amid coronavirus

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/06/2020 | 08:14pm EDT

India, the world's main supplier of generic drugs, has lifted restrictions on the export of 24 pharmaceutical ingredients and medicines made from them, the government said in a statement.

It had imposed the restrictions last month as the coronavirus outbreak disrupted global supply chains.

Paracetamol, a common pain reliever, and its formulations were not included in the list of drugs freed up for export.

It was not clear what prompted India to lift the restrictions, but Indian government sources had said the bans had prompted intense pressure from the United States.

The decision also followed a telephone call on Saturday between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and U.S. President Donald Trump.

"The two leaders agreed to remain in touch on the issue of global supply chains for critical pharmaceuticals and medical supplies and to ensure they continue to function as smoothly as possible during the global health crisis," White House spokesman Judd Deere, said in a tweet on Saturday following the leaders' call.

India had restricted the exports of 26 ingredients and medicines on March 3. Paracetamol and its formulations accounted for two items on the original list.

The 26 active pharmaceutical ingredients and medicines accounted for 10% of all Indian pharmaceutical exports and includes several antibiotics, such as tinidazole and erythromycin, the hormone progesterone and Vitamin B12.

India has also placed restrictions on the export of most diagnostic testing kits. And in recent weeks it had also banned the export of ventilators, masks and other protective gear needed by both patients and medical staff.

During the telephone call on Saturday, Trump urged Modi to release supplies of the anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine, which is being tested as a possible treatment for patients with COVID-19 - the disease caused by the coronavirus.

Trump said late on Monday in Washington that India could face retaliation for its decision to ban exports of hydroxychloroquine.

(Reporter Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Neil Fullick)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:10pPhilippines March inflation slows to 2.5% year-on-year
RE
08:58pPound stays on back foot as Johnson enters intensive care
RE
08:51pReaction as UK PM Johnson moved to intensive care
RE
08:48pOil gains as hopes rise for production cut amid coronavirus outbreak
RE
08:47pHit by coronavirus, Fiat Chrysler, Peugeot seek to boost cash before merger
RE
08:46pNYSE in talks with SEC to ease listing rules during coronavirus volatility
RE
08:45pFed says it will provide financing against new U.S. 'payroll protection' loans
RE
08:33pRush for masks, toilet paper slows Japan's household spending decline
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE INC. : APPLE : Samsung Elec beats first-quarter estimates, braces for bigger blow from coronavirus
2GREAT AJAX CORP. : GREAT AJAX CORP. : Closes $80 Million Private Placement
3GODADDY INC. : GODADDY : Acquires Neustar's Registry Business
4Neustar Sells Its Registry Business to GoDaddy
5PEUGEOT : Hit by coronavirus, Fiat Chrysler, Peugeot seek to boost cash before merger

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group