"We have come with a package which will immediately take care of the welfare concerns of the poor and suffering workers, and those who need immediate help," said Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, at a press briefing.

The moves comes two days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi ordered a 21-day nationwide lockdown to try to protect India's 1.3 billion people from the fast-spreading coronavirus.

