Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

India restores 4G internet services in parts of Kashmir

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/16/2020 | 01:12pm EDT

SRINAGAR, India, Aug 16 (Reuters) - India on Sunday restored high speed 4G internet services in two districts of Kashmir after the Supreme Court last month said an indefinite shutdown of the internet there was illegal.

The communications lockdown had been imposed after partial autonomy of the Muslim majority region was scrapped by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi last year.

Authorities had said the security situation was not conducive to restoring mobile internet access.

"The high speed mobile data services in the districts of Ganderbal and Udhampur shall be restored forthwith, on a trial basis," a government statement said on Sunday, adding the internet speed would continue to be restricted in other cities.

(Reporting by Fayaz Bukhari; Editing by Alison Williams)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:12pIndia restores 4G internet services in parts of Kashmir
RE
01:02pCanada's Trudeau, finance minister clash over green plans, soaring deficit
RE
12:58pOIL INDIA : Blowout at Baghjan OIL Well, status as on 16.08.2020
PU
12:58pOIL INDIA : Blowout at Baghjan OIL Well, status as on 15.08.2020
PU
12:58pOIL INDIA : Blowout at Baghjan OIL Well, status as on 14.08.2020
PU
12:43pPRESIDENT OF DEMOCRATIC SOCIALIST REPUBLIC : Providing employment to 50,000 graduates and 100,000 low-income earners resumes
PU
11:19aGerman watchdog launches new Amazon investigation - report
RE
10:48aArgentina formalizes revised debt offer, extends deal deadline
RE
10:47aTel Aviv bourse launches new share market for private tech companies
RE
10:47aArgentina formalizes revised debt offer, extends deal deadline
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION : Gold Is Flying High, but Getting Harder to Mine
2XCEL ENERGY : XCEL ENERGY : Utilities Cash In on Green Energy Subsidy for Bigger Wind Farms
3TERAFORCE TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION : UAE, Israeli companies sign 'strategic commercial agreement' on coronavirus..
4RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD : RELIANCE INDUSTRIES : India's main opposition seeks probe into Facebook's treatment ..
5PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC. : Cyclical Stocks Are Leading the Latest Leg of the Market's Recovery

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group