India restores 4G internet services in parts of Kashmir

SRINAGAR, India, Aug 16 (Reuters) - India on Sunday restored
high speed 4G internet services in two districts of Kashmir
after the Supreme Court last month said an indefinite shutdown
of the internet there was illegal.
The communications lockdown had been imposed after partial
autonomy of the Muslim majority region was scrapped by the Prime
Minister Narendra Modi last year.
Authorities had said the security situation was not
conducive to restoring mobile internet access.
"The high speed mobile data services in the districts of
Ganderbal and Udhampur shall be restored forthwith, on a trial
basis," a government statement said on Sunday, adding the
internet speed would continue to be restricted in other cities.
(Reporting by Fayaz Bukhari;
Editing by Alison Williams)