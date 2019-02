Last month, three industry sources had told Reuters that Bharti Airtel was in talks to buy Telkom Kenya, to create a stronger challenger to market leader Safaricom.

The companies will combine their respective mobile, enterprise and carrier services businesses in Kenya to operate as Airtel-Telkom, Airtel said, without revealing further details.

(Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)