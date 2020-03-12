By Xavier Fontdegloria



India's consumer price inflation slowed in February due mainly to lower food prices, government data showed Thursday.

The benchmark consumer price index rose 6.58% in February compared with a year earlier, decelerating from January's rise of 7.59%. The reading is below forecasts from economists polled by FactSet, who had estimated a 7.1% increase on average.

The Reserve Bank of India intended to keep inflation around 4%, a rate that was breached last December when price levels escalated to 7.35%.

February's reading cooled from recent levels, after January's CPI was the highest in nearly six years.

Such a spike in the inflation rate builds a case for the central bank to keep its interest rates on hold, as it did in its last meeting on Feb. 6. However, the RBI has also said that it "stands ready to take appropriate actions" if the spread of the coronavirus disrupts financial markets or dampens market confidence.

