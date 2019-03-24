India's Delhivery raises $413 million in Softbank-led funding

Carlyle and Fosun, both existing investors in the e-commerce business, also participated in the latest financing round.

Delhivery was founded in 2011 as a food delivery company but has since shifted to providing a full suite of logistics services in more than 1,800 Indian cities and is a market leader in e-commerce fulfilment.

"We will be scaling up our newer warehousing and freight services through large investments in infrastructure and technology and global partnerships, in addition to improving the reach, reliability and efficiency of our transportation operations and sharing these benefits with our customers and partners," Delhivery CEO Sahil Barua said in a statement.

The plans include increased service locations and expansion of its end-to-end supply chain platform.

"Our investment in Delhivery reflects our focus on partnering with innovative market leaders ... Delhivery has demonstrated industry leading growth and emerged as the one-stop solution for e-commerce logistics," said Munish Varma, of SoftBank Investment Advisers.

