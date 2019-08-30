Log in
India's Economic Growth Slows to Six-Year Low

08/30/2019 | 09:11am EDT

By Eric Bellman

NEW DELHI -- India's economic growth slowed to a six-year low last quarter as its metastasizing debt problems choked government, corporate and consumer spending.

The gross domestic product growth at Asia's third-largest economy slipped to a weaker-than-expected 5.0% in the three months through June compared with a year earlier, the government said Friday.

That is well below the 5.6% or so most economists had predicted for the quarter and its worst performance since the quarter through Dec. 2012. It also puts it well behind China -- which expanded 6.2% during the period -- for the second quarter in a row.

While India is less dependent on exports for growth than many Asian countries and thus less exposed to rising trade tensions, it has been struggling with local problems that are hurting investment and consumption.

India's banks and nonbank lenders, or shadow banks, have accumulated one of the world's biggest piles of troubled loans as corporations borrowed for all kinds of projects in the past decade that got stuck in red tape or failed to generate the revenues they had anticipated.

As developers cut back on big real-estate and infrastructure projects it hurt employment and wages so that even the smallest consumers are cutting back now.

"The economy is going through a tough phase. Private consumption, which is the backbone of growth, is showing signs of weakness," said Devendra Pant, chief economist at the India Ratings and Research. "If incomes are not growing, there is a limit to which consumption can help the economy to grow faster. We need to put our house in order quickly."

India's central bank and central government have announced a slew of measures aimed at kick-starting lending and confidence.

The Reserve Bank of India has been lowering interest rates and easing restrictions on banks and shadow banks. Leaders in New Delhi last week announced measures to encourage lending and lower the cost of buying a car. Earlier this week it eased restrictions on foreign investment and retail operations.

On Friday, just before the GDP figures were released, India announced plans to streamline and modernize the country's many state-owned banks. The banks are the source for the lion's share of the country's bad loans. Critics say their managers often bow to political pressures to make questionable loans.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman unveiled her roadmap to building banks that will be healthier and better equipped to finance India's growth. To reduce costs, 10 state-owned banks will be merged to make four banks. She said the banks would now be given more freedom in hiring as well as checks and balances to ensure they are equipped to make smarter lending decisions.

"We want to build the next generation of banks unlocking potential through consolidation," she said.

--Vibhuti Agarwal contributed to this article.

Write to Eric Bellman at eric.bellman@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF INDIA -0.53% 65.55 End-of-day quote.-34.97%
