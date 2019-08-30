India's Economic Growth Slows to Six-Year Low -- 3rd Update

By Eric Bellman

NEW DELHI -- India's economic growth slowed to a six-year low last quarter as debt problems at banks choked business and consumer spending in Asia's third largest economy.

The gross domestic product growth slipped to 5.0% in the three months through June compared with a year earlier, the government said Friday, its worst performance since the end of 2012. The figures show one of the world's engines of growth is weakening amid other warning signs that global economies are slowing.

India lost its position as the world's fastest-growing large economy this year. The latest figures not only put it behind China -- which expanded 6.2% during the quarter -- but also behind Indonesia and Hungary.

"These are difficult times for India," said Devendra Pant, chief economist at the India Ratings & Research. "The economy is going through a tough phase. Private consumption, which is the backbone of growth, is showing signs of weakness."

India needs its economic growth to climb back toward 8%, economists say, if it wants to provide the jobs it needs to employ the millions of people who enter its workforce every year. India's inability to so far claw its way of this rut is also bad news for the many international companies -- including Amazon.com Inc., Walmart Inc. Samsung Electronics and Coca-Cola Co. -- that cumulatively have invested tens of billions of dollars in the South Asian nation in anticipation of the birth of a giant middle class that would buy more of their products.

India is less dependent on exports for growth than many Asian countries and thus less exposed to rising trade tensions. Instead, it has been struggling with local problems that are hurting investment and consumption.

Just before the GDP figures were released, India announced plans to streamline and modernize the country's many state-owned banks, including merging 10 state-owned banks into four.

India's banks and nonbank lenders, or shadow banks, have accumulated one of the world's biggest piles of troubled loans. Critics says bank managers have often bowed to political pressure to make questionable loans, allowing corporations to borrow for projects that got stuck in red tape or failed to generate the revenues they had anticipated.

As developers cut back on big real estate, infrastructure and other projects, it has hurt employment and wages so that even the smallest consumers are cutting back.

Passenger cars are in the middle of their biggest slump ever with sales down around 20% in the last four months compared with a year earlier. Industrial production is slipping, truck and tractor sales are hurting and even the basic products, like soap and 15-cent snacks, are losing customers.

Unlike previous downturns, there are signs that rural areas and the poor are being particularly hard hit, economists said. While they don't depend on credit for their purchases they often work in the hard-hit construction industry.

Fewer construction jobs means laborers are sending less money home to their villages or are going home and hurting rural wages, HSBC said in a recent report.

Construction worker Sunil Kumar Yadav moved to New Delhi from the rural state of Bihar because the wages were good and there was work every day. As work has dried up his monthly earnings have plummeted, putting him back below the poverty line he had worked hard to cross.

He said he is sending less money home, eating less and giving up on the occasional luxury like soap, snacks and cigarettes.

"The job market has gone cold," he said. "If we get three days of work a week, it's a blessing."

India's central bank and central government have announced a slew of measures aimed at unclogging liquidity to kick-start lending and confidence.

The Reserve Bank of India has been lowering interest rates and easing restrictions on banks and shadow banks. Leaders in New Delhi last week announced measures to lower the cost of buying a car. Earlier this week the government eased restrictions on foreign investment and retail operations.

--Vibhuti Agarwal contributed to this article.

