India's Economy Expanded 4.7% in Last Quarter

By Vibhuti Agarwal

NEW DELHI -- India's economic growth remained below 5% for the second quarter in a row, as consumer and corporate spending remained low.

Gross domestic product in Asia's third-largest economy grew 4.7% in the three months through December, according to government data released Friday. That is slightly higher than the 4.5% in the previous quarter.

The Indian government projects the country's economy will expand just 5% in the full fiscal year ending March 31. That would be its slowest growth in 11 years and far from the more than 8% growth many economists say the economy needs to provide better jobs for the more than 10 million people a year who enter the workforce.

"If the economy is not working, then the government will not be able to generate employment," said Dhananjay Sinha, head of institutional research at Systematix Group, an investment firm based in Mumbai.

The slowdown -- which has been particularly tough on the rural regions where most Indians live -- is emerging as the biggest challenge for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who last year won a sweeping mandate for a second five-year term.

New Delhi, which says the downturn is temporary, has launched measures to boost lending, investment and consumption in recent months.

The Reserve Bank of India earlier this month made it easier for banks to offer auto and housing loans but left its key lending rate unchanged. Last year, India's central bank cut interest rates five times. This month, the government lowered income taxes and some corporate taxes and pledged more investment in infrastructure, rural development, education and health care.

Write to Vibhuti Agarwal at vibhuti.agarwal@wsj.com