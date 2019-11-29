India's GDP Growth Slows to More Than 6-Year Low of 4.5%

By Vibhuti Agarwal

NEW DELHI -- India's economy slowed for the sixth quarter in a row during the past period, with gross-domestic-product growth dipping to a six-and-a-half-year low as concerned companies and consumers continued to hold back on spending.

The slowdown -- which has been particularly tough on the rural regions where most Indians live -- is emerging as the biggest challenge for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was voted back into office this year pledging better days.

Gross domestic product in Asia's third-largest economy slowed to 4.5% growth in the three months ended September, according to government data released Friday. That was down from 5% in the previous quarter and its worst performance since the quarter through March 2013.

While New Delhi has launched multiple measures to boost lending, investment and consumption in recent months, it maintains that the downturn is only temporary.

On Wednesday, India's finance minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, ruled out the possibility of the economy slipping into recession.

"The economy has to be given a lot more support, as we are trying to do, " she told parliament. "That is done with the intention of keeping the growth up."

Indicators -- starting with lending and moving to automobile and home sales -- are all showing domestic consumption suffering.

Mukul Kochhar, co-head of institutional equities at brokerage Investec India in Mumbai, said the slowdown could persist until the middle of next year while much-needed structural overhauls are put in place.

"The pickup needs to happen in infrastructure and manufacturing" investments, he said. "That will result in some employment generation and economy lift."

Write to Vibhuti Agarwal at vibhuti.agarwal@wsj.com