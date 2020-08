Merchandise imports contracted 28.40% in July to $28.47 billion from a year ago while exports fell 10.21% to $23.64 billion, data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry on Wednesday showed.

Total merchandise imports fell by more than 46% to $88.91 billion during April-July while exports were down 30.21% from the year-ago period to $74.96 billion, the data showed.

(Reporting by Aftab Ahmed, Manoj Kumar and Nidhi Verma; Editing by Nick Zieminski)