Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

India's Mahindra Group to cooperate with Uzbekistan

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/29/2020 | 07:05am EDT

The Embassy of Uzbekistan in India organized a videoconference with Manoj Chugh, President (Group Public Affairs) of Mahindra Group.

The representative of the Indian company emphasized the huge potential of Uzbekistan economy in mechanical engineering, agriculture, construction and many other areas. He noted that the relevant companies belonging to Mahindra Group plan to start cooperation with Uzbekistan partners in agricultural machinery production, agricultural processing, ICT and renewable energy sources.

Manoj Chugh expressed the readiness of Mahindra Group's representatives to conduct relevant marketing research in cooperation with Uzbekistan experts, visit Uzbekistan and study local opportunities.

Mahindra Group is an Indian multinational conglomerate holding company headquartered in Mumbai, Maharashtra. It has operations in over 100 countries around the globe. The group has a presence in aerospace, agribusiness, aftermarket, automotive, components, construction equipment, defence, energy, farm equipment, finance and insurance, industrial equipment, information technology, leisure and hospitality, logistics, real estate, retail, and two wheelers. It is considered to be one of the most reputable Indian industrial houses with market leadership in utility vehicles as well as tractors in India.

Source: UzA

Disclaimer

Government of the Republic of Uzbekistan published this content on 29 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2020 11:04:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:05aIndia's Mahindra Group to cooperate with Uzbekistan
PU
07:05aGOVERNMENT OF REPUBLIC OF UZBEKISTAN : Sardor Umurzakov meets with Afghanistan's Minister of Foreign Affairs
PU
06:05aReadout of Secretary of Defense Mark T. Esper's Meeting With Japanese Defense Minister Taro Kono
PU
05:55aGOVERNMENT OF REPUBLIC OF HUNGARY : EU to impose sanctions on further individuals with relation to the Belarus presidential elections
PU
05:06aXi says China to step up efforts to fight 'splittism' in Tibet
RE
05:05aOpen Book Extracts Issues Voluntary Nationwide Recall of All Lots of Always Be Clean Hand Sanitizer and Just Hand Sanitizer that are Labeled to Contain Methanol
SE
04:25aSurge in S.Korea coronavirus cases sparks hospital bed shortage concerns
RE
03:52aAmple monsoon rains push India's summer crop plantings to record
RE
03:44aWALL STREET WEEK AHEAD : Value bulls bang drum for cheap stock resurgence on Fed, vaccine hopes
RE
02:57aS.Korea running out of sickbeds in COVID-19 resurgence
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SANOFI : EXCLUSIVE: Sanofi more confident about its coronavirus vaccines
2EL AL ISRAEL AIRLINES LTD : UAE scraps Israel boycott in new step towards normal ties - state news agency
3TESLA, INC. : One of the Brains Behind Tesla Found a New Way to Make Electric Cars Cheaper
4AMAZON.COM, INC. : Walmart ad revenue could quickly jump if TikTok bid succeeds
5ENTERGY CORPORATION : ENTERGY : Louisiana Restoration Update - August 28

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group