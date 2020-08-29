India's Mahindra Group to cooperate with Uzbekistan

The Embassy of Uzbekistan in India organized a videoconference with Manoj Chugh, President (Group Public Affairs) of Mahindra Group.

The representative of the Indian company emphasized the huge potential of Uzbekistan economy in mechanical engineering, agriculture, construction and many other areas. He noted that the relevant companies belonging to Mahindra Group plan to start cooperation with Uzbekistan partners in agricultural machinery production, agricultural processing, ICT and renewable energy sources.

Manoj Chugh expressed the readiness of Mahindra Group's representatives to conduct relevant marketing research in cooperation with Uzbekistan experts, visit Uzbekistan and study local opportunities.

Mahindra Group is an Indian multinational conglomerate holding company headquartered in Mumbai, Maharashtra. It has operations in over 100 countries around the globe. The group has a presence in aerospace, agribusiness, aftermarket, automotive, components, construction equipment, defence, energy, farm equipment, finance and insurance, industrial equipment, information technology, leisure and hospitality, logistics, real estate, retail, and two wheelers. It is considered to be one of the most reputable Indian industrial houses with market leadership in utility vehicles as well as tractors in India.

Source: UzA