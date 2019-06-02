India's Modi Feels More U.S. Pressure to Open Nation's Markets

By Krishna Pokharel

NEW DELHI -- President Trump's move to pressure India to do more to open its markets will force Prime Minister Narendra Modi to walk a careful line as he balances a fresh mandate for his nationalist policies against New Delhi's efforts to build closer ties with the U.S.

Mr. Trump on Friday said India would be removed from the U.S.'s privileged-trading program called the Generalized System of Preferences on Wednesday. Under the decadeslong program meant for some developing economies, the U.S. had allowed India to avoid tariffs on certain exports to the U.S. in the interest of promoting tighter trade ties and development.

In early March, Mr. Trump notified Congress and India of his intent to remove the special trade designation to pressure New Delhi to do more to open the country's markets, particularly to U.S. medical devices and dairy products.

"I have determined that India has not assured the United States that India will provide equitable and reasonable access to its markets," Mr. Trump said on Friday.

Mr. Trump has mentioned high tariffs on Harley-Davidson motorcycles as something that particularly irks him. American technology companies are concerned about India's recent moves to restrict the movement of foreign e-commerce companies as well as requiring international companies to store data in India and make it available to authorities.

India, the U.S.'s ninth-largest trading partner, is a top beneficiary of the GSP program. Mr. Trump's move will add tariffs of as much as 7% on Indian exports of goods like chemicals, auto parts and tableware to the U.S., which in 2018 accounted for more than 11%, or $6.3 billion, of India's total exports of goods valued at $54.4 billion, according to the Congressional Research Service, a research agency for the U.S. Congress.

India's official response has been muted. The Ministry of Commerce and Industry, whose new minister was sworn in last week, suggested India would continue trade negotiations with the U.S. but continue to pursue its own interests and ask for special treatment as an emerging market.

"We have significant development imperatives and concerns and our people also aspire for better standards of living. This will remain the guiding factor in the government's approach," it said on Saturday. "We view this issue as a part of this regular process and will continue to build on our strong ties with the U.S."

New Delhi is in a tough position. Mr. Modi and his party were re-elected with a strong mandate to move forward on their nationalist platform. They are looking to raise the country's global profile through closer U.S. ties and don't want to be bunched together with China as trade tensions rise, but can't allow it to appear as if India is getting bullied.

The end of the special status is a signal that India try to do more to avoid triggering further moves by Washington.

India has been working to narrow its trade surplus with the U.S., but needs to do more to present itself as an alternative to China, said Kashish Parpiani, a research fellow at the Observer Research Foundation, a New Delhi think tank.

"India may take a tempered approach," he said. "However, the end of its GSP status may force India to rethink its approach to trade negotiations with the U.S."

Bilateral tensions have risen in recent years over tariff policies. Mr. Trump has referred to India as a "very high-tariff nation." India has said its tariffs are reasonable.

India, in response to steel and aluminum tariffs the U.S. imposed that didn't provide India an exception, has threatened retaliatory tariffs, but has yet to implement them as it hoped to continue negotiations.

There was a total of $87.5 billion of goods trading between the U.S. and India during 2018, according to the U.S. Trade Representative's office. The U.S. goods trade deficit with India stood at $21.3 billion that year, a drastic increase from $8 billion in 2008 but a gradual decrease from $24.4 billion and $22.9 billion in 2016 and 2017, respectively.

The reduction of the deficit are steps in the right direction but the decision on the GSP status shows that Washington planned to keep up the pressure, said Sachin Chaturvedi, director-general of Research and Information System for Developing Countries, a New Delhi-based think tank.

"Since U.S. is on conflicting course in trade and market access with China and trans-Atlantic partners, it is probably attempting to draw a new norm for deficit-free trade," he said.

