India's OTAs in the Driver's Seat as Outbound Travel and Mobile Adoption Rise

11/13/2019 | 10:31pm EST

Domestic passenger enplanements in India grew 19% year-over-year in 2018

OAG, the world’s leading provider of travel data and insight, released a new whitepaper – India’s Online Travel Agencies: Look How Far We Have Come – that explores how the region’s online travel agencies (OTAs) are capitalizing on the trends, demands and changing habits of India’s young travelers. The whitepaper provides insight on:

- The vital role Indian OTAs play in outbound travel
- Indian consumers’ increasing mobile usage and rising disposable incomes
- How OTAs can capitalize on the $8 billion digital flight retailing market

“More than 50% of India’s 1.37 billion population are 25 years and younger. This demographic dividend is India’s biggest asset,” said Mayur Patel, Head of ASPAC, OAG. “India’s youth are wanderlust, using their inherent tech-savviness to discover, plan and book travel. OTAs have a substantial opportunity to leverage technology to win, engage and retain high-value travelers.”

OTAs have undergone a 360º digital transformation to capitalize on the rise of outbound travel and to tap into Indian’s growing mobile user community. According to App Annie, Indian online intermediaries account for the majority of the top 10 apps in Google Play’s Travel & Local category. The most popular include iXigo, Goibibo, redBus and MakeMyTrip. These OTAs have successfully challenged the status quo by championing self-booking, price transparency and the mobile experience.

“Indian travelers have rising discretionary incomes and the data shows they like to spend on travel. In fact, the outbound market opportunity is now considered second only to China,” said Patel. “As domestic air travel matures and more consumers seek on-demand access to prices, ancillaries, airlines, international routes and destinations, OTAs will continue to push the boundaries on the mobile travel and booking experience. With a foundation built on technology and digital innovation, they are in the driver’s seat and cashing in to the maximum.”

For more information, download the full report or visit OAG.com.

About OAG

OAG is a leading global travel data provider that has been powering the growth and innovation of the air travel ecosystem since 1929.

We partner with some of the biggest global brands, airports, airlines, travel operators and fast-growing start-ups to design the best services available today, and the finest innovations of tomorrow.


© Business Wire 2019
