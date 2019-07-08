Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

India's PNB slides after reporting suspected fraud at Bhushan

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/08/2019 | 01:25pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A man reads a newspaper outside a branch of Punjab National Bank in Ahmedabad

MUMBAI (Reuters) - Shares in Punjab National Bank slid after the lender said it had reported a suspected 38 billion rupee (442.87 million pounds) fraud in Bhushan Power & Steel Ltd's account, potentially delaying a sale of the firm's assets and consequent repayments to creditors.

PNB is among nearly 34 financial creditors who have claimed a collective 473.03 billion rupees from Bhushan Power & Steel Ltd, which the Reserve Bank of India referred to a bankruptcy court in 2017.

Shares in state-run PNB - which last year were hit by an alleged fraud of more than $2 billion in the accounts of two jewellery groups - fell as much as 11.5% to a four-month low of 72.40 rupees on Monday.

The state-run banking index <.NIFTYPSU> closed down 5.9% as other banking shares dropped, partly due to concerns over Bhushan, with the broader market <.NSEI> falling more than 2%.

Indian conglomerate JSW Steel had emerged as the highest bidder for Bhushan but the case is still being heard in the bankruptcy court and the deal is yet to be concluded.

"There could be a perception that the recovery process could be delayed now that the investigative agencies are involved, as that could also make the buyers jittery," said Siddharth Purohit, research analyst at SMC Institutional Equities.

JSW Steel declined to comment on the matter.

PNB said on Saturday it had reported the suspected Bhushan Power & Steel fraud to the RBI on the basis of the findings of a forensic audit and the federal police filing the first stage of a formal investigation in India.

The bank's share price has been hit especially hard, as analysts said that even if money is recovered from Bhushan, other lenders would question whether PNB should take a full share given the allegation of fraud.

"There are also going to be concerns on how much PNB stands to gain now even if the resolution process goes through," said a banking analyst at a domestic brokerage, requesting anonymity.

Neither PNB nor Bhushan Power and Steel's insolvency professional immediately responded to requests for comment.

After first registering a complaint in April, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) asked PNB last month to report the fraud, said an official at the bank who declined to be named since he is not authorized to speak to the media.

"We were a little reluctant to do it because the case is in the final laps in the bankruptcy court," he said. "However, since it was a diktat from the CBI banks had to give in."

The CBI did not respond to a request for comment.

On Saturday, PNB said it had already made provisions of 19.32 billion rupees for Bhushan's account.

(Reporting by Nupur Anand and Abhirup Roy; Editing by Jan Harvey)

By Nupur Anand and Abhirup Roy
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF INDIA -10.11% 84.45 End-of-day quote.-9.75%
JSW STEEL -1.65% 262.25 End-of-day quote.-13.07%
MADE 0.00% 5 Real-time Quote.85.19%
SMC CORP 0.55% 41690 End-of-day quote.29.27%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:53pADB ASIAN DEVELOPMENT BANK : Pakistan Discuss New Partnership Strategy to Drive Economic Growth
PU
01:45pSqueezed by sanctions, Venezuela sells oil to tiny Turkish firm
RE
01:44pDeutsche Bank careers end in an envelope, a hug and a cab ride
RE
01:36pFinancier Epstein pleads not guilty to U.S. charges of sex trafficking
RE
01:34pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Fall as Prospects of Aggressive Fed Rate Cuts Recede
DJ
01:25pIndia's PNB slides after reporting suspected fraud at Bhushan
RE
01:23pTOPMØDET MELLEM EU OG UKRAINE : Fælles solidariske fremskridt
PU
01:23pTOPMØDET MELLEM EU OG UKRAINE : EU øger sin støtte til regionen omkring Det Asovske Hav
PU
01:19pOil rises on Iran's new nuclear threats
RE
01:19pOil rises on Iran's new nuclear threats
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Big axe falls as Deutsche Bank to lay off 18,000 in $8.3 billion 'reinvention'
2China refiners curb fuel output after massive new plants stoke glut
3MARKS & SPENCER GROUP : Imperial Brands drops dividend growth target, plans $251 million share buyback
4KONINKLIJKE BAM GROEP : KONINKLIJKE BAM GROEP : BAM lowers full year outlook; maintains 2020 strategic targets
5DEUTSCHE BANK AG : U.S. Banks Rush in as European Banks Stumble

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About