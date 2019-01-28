India's Robot Sales Surged by 30 Percent – Says IFR

Sales of industrial robots in India reached a new record of 3,412 new
units installed in 2017. That is an increase of 30 percent compared to
the previous year (2016: 2,627 units). Between 2012 and 2017 India saw a
compound annual sales growth rate (CAGR) of 18 percent. These are the
initial findings of the World Robotics Report 2018, published by the
International Federation of Robotics (IFR).
Broken down by industry, India´s automotive sector is the main end user
with a share of 62 percent of the total supply in 2017. Sales rose by 27
percent (2016-2017).
India´s automotive industry announces expansion
“The automotive industry will remain the main driver of the increasing
number of robot installations in India,” says Junji Tsuda, president of
the International Federation of Robotics. “Numerous new projects have
been announced by international and domestic car manufacturers striving
to expand production capacities. Moreover, OEMs increasingly require
local supply of automotive parts.”
General industry is catching up
A clear sign that the general industry is catching up with the
automotive sector can be seen by the sales numbers of industrial robots
in e.g. the plastics and rubber industry, the metal industry and the
electrical and electronics industry, which increased by 46 percent in
2017.
“The general industry will further invest in production capacities and
modernization to serve this growing consumer market,” says IFR President
Junji Tsuda. “Consequently, further acceleration of the growth in robot
sales is expected between 2018 and 2021.”
India´s robot success story started in 2009 – robot density still low
India is one of the strongest growing economies among emerging Asian
markets. Since 2009, the number of robot installations has been growing
rapidly. In 2017, India ranked No. 14 in terms of the global annual
supply, immediately behind Thailand and Spain. As far as the operational
stock is concerned, India ranked thirteenth after Canada, Spain and
Singapore.
India´s automation potential is best illustrated by it’s rather low
robot density figure: 85 industrial robots per 10,000 employees in the
automotive industry is less than a quarter of that in Indonesia (378
units) and far away from China (505 units).
