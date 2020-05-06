India's Services Sector in Record Contraction

By Paul Hannon

Governments trying to contain the new coronavirus have shut down large parts of their country's services sector, but none appears to have gone so far as India's.

According to data firm IHS Markit, the purchasing managers index for India's services sector collapsed to 5.4 in April from 49.3 in March, the largest single-month drop in that measure of activity for any country at any time on record. That follows a national lockdown that has affected more people than any other on the planet.

A reading below 50.0 points to a contraction. Until today's release, the French services sector held the unenviable record of having the lowest measure in the history of purchasing managers surveys at 10.4 in April.

According to IHS Markit, 97% of the 400 services firms it surveyed reported a decline in output, although 90% said they had maintained staff numbers.

Write to Paul Hannon at paul.hannon@wsj.com