Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

India's monsoon rains turn patchy, to pick up later this month

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/07/2020 | 09:27am EDT

NEW DELHI, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Monsoon rains, which turned patchy in the first week of September, will pick up in the second half of the month, the state-run India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday.

India, where nearly half of the country's farmland lacks irrigation, has so far received 7% above average rainfall since June 1, when the monsoon arrived on the southernmost Kerala coast, said Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, director-general of the IMD.

The IMD defines average, or normal, rainfall as between 96% and 104% of a 50-year average of 88 cm for the entire four-month season beginning in June.

Higher rains in the latter part of September will make up for the shortfall in the first half of the month, and cumulative rainfall during the entire season will be in line with IMD's earlier forecast, Mohapatra said.

In its revised forecast issued on June 1, IMD said India was likely to receive above average monsoon rains for the second straight year in 2020.

After arriving on June 1, the monsoon covered the entire country by June 26, nearly two weeks earlier than usual, spurring crop sowing in the world's top producer of farm goods.

India received 17% above average rains in June, but July rains were 10% below average. The monsoon again picked up in August, delivering 27% above average rains.

Monsoon rains were 31% below average in the week to Sept. 2.

Rains have been evenly distributed across India.

Of the 36 meteorological subdivisions of India, the monsoon has been either average or above average in 33 this year, Mohapatra said.

"Rains are likely to gather momentum later this month, but as of now we haven't made an assessment when the monsoon will start withdrawing," he said.

The IMD treats dry weather conditions for five straight days in western India to be the primary criterion signifying the retreat of the monsoon. (Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; editing by David Evans)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:00aGERMANY'S SCHOLZ : Our goal is to stick to debt limits from 2022, but to achieve this we have to fight crisis with "all our strength" this year and next
RE
10:00aGERMANY'S SCHOLZ : Pandemic remains huge challenge, germany will suspend debt rules also in 2021 to allow more net borrowing "on a large scale"
RE
10:00aGERMANY'S SCHOLZ : I expect progress on corporate minimum taxation as well as digital taxation on international level, this should help avoid large international trade conflict
RE
10:00aGERMANY'S SCHOLZ : Eu finance ministers to discuss at berlin meeting this week how to pay back joint eu debt, how to create new revenue flows for bloc
RE
10:00aGERMAN FINANCE MINISTER SCHOLZ TELLS REUTERS IN Interview WE SEE PROGRESS IN ECONOMIC RECOVERY FROM CORONAVIRUS SHOCK, THAT'S A GOOD SIGN
RE
09:55aXETRA DEUTSCHE BÖRSE CASH MARKET DIVISION : August monthly figures at Eurex and EEX
PU
09:50aSTORY : Exploring international regulations for telecommunications
PU
09:48aNovak says Belarus could export 3-4 mln t of oil products via Russian ports
RE
09:45aCBN JAS VOLUME 11 NUMBER 1 : Front Page and Table of Contents
PU
09:45aCBN JAS VOLUME 11 NUMBER 1 : Back Cover
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMS AG : AMS : Buy rating from Credit Suisse
2ZTE CORPORATION : Samsung Electronics wins $6.6 billion Verizon order for network equipment
3BOOHOO GROUP PLC : The fund managers, the sleuths and the mystery of the missing ESG
4SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE : SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : Introduces New Power Solution
5DAIMLER AG : DAIMLER AG : JP Morgan reiterates its Buy rating

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group