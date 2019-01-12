Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

India's online sellers to appeal against competition commission's Flipkart ruling

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/12/2019 | 04:36am EST
The logo of Flipkart is seen on the company's office in Bengaluru

MUMBAI (Reuters) - A group representing online sellers in India will appeal against the Competition Commision of India's (CCI's) ruling in favour of Walmart-owned Flipkart, the group's lawyer Chanakya Basa said in a release on Saturday.

All India Online Vendors Association (AIOVA), which represents more than 3,500 online sellers, had complained that Flipkart was using its dominant position to favour select sellers. The CCI had rejected this argument in November.

The CCI had said Flipkart as well as Amazon did not break regulations through their selection of merchants and brands. [nL4N1XI3KJ]

The AIOVA will appeal to the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal on Monday against the CCI decision, Basa told Reuters.

"We firmly believe we have filed adequate information to prove the existence of a prima-facie case which the hon'ble Commission has failed to take into account. Hence, we are filing this appeal," Basa said in a statement.

The AIOVA has also brought a similar case against Amazon, alleging it favours merchants that it partly owns, such as Cloudtail and Appario.

India has a burgeoning e-commerce market, with almost 500 million Indians using the internet in 2018. The market is tipped to grow to $200 billion in a decade, according to Morgan Stanley. [nL3N1RZ068]

(Reporting by Euan Rocha and Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:55aW.Africa currency bloc members aim to issue $4.82 bln in debt in 2019
RE
04:52aZimbabwe plans new currency as dollar shortage bites - Finance Minister
RE
04:36aIndia's online sellers to appeal against competition commission's Flipkart ruling
RE
04:13aBattling Kvitova downs Barty to claim Sydney title
RE
04:09aChina's premier says tax cuts support employment, economic stability
RE
03:59aMINISTRY OF FINANCE OF REPUBLIC OF INDIA : Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme 2018-19 (Series V) to be opened for the period from 14th to 18th January, 2019; The Issue Price of the Bond during this subscription period shall be Rs. 3,214– per gram with the Settlement Date of January 22, 2019
PU
03:31aOPEC is not the enemy of the U.S., UAE minister says
RE
03:27aU.S. official rules out further waivers on Iran oil imports
RE
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance
DJ
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : World-Wide
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : NISSAN MOTOR : A Top Nissan Executive And Ghosn Ally Resigns
2SOGOU INC : SOGOU : Named "Global AI Industry Top Brand of the Year" by IDG
3MAXIMIZER SOFTWARE I : MAXIMIZER SOFTWARE I : McCall City Council Unanimously Votes to Take Pause on Midas Gol..
4APPLE : APPLE : demanded $1 billion for chance to win iPhone - Qualcomm CEO
5U.S. to seek comprehensive agriculture access in EU trade talks

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.