Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

India tightens e-commerce rules, likely to hit Amazon, Flipkart

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/26/2018 | 07:22pm CET
A shipment moves on a conveyor belt at an Amazon Fulfillment Centre (BLR7) on the outskirts of Bengaluru

NEW DELHI/MUMBAI (Reuters) - India will ban e-commerce companies such as Amazon.com and Walmart-owned Flipkart Group from selling products from companies in which they have an equity interest.

In a statement, the government also said that the companies will be prevented from entering into exclusive agreements with sellers. The new rules will be applicable from February 1.

"An entity having equity participation by e-commerce marketplace entity or its group companies, or having control on its inventory by e-commerce marketplace entity or its group companies, will not be permitted to sell its products on the platform run by such marketplace entity," the commerce ministry said in a statement.

E-commerce companies can make bulk purchases through their wholesale units or other group companies that in turn sell the products to select sellers, such as their affiliates or other companies with which they have agreements.

Those sellers can then sell the products to other companies or direct to consumers, often at attractively low prices.

The new regulations follow complaints from Indian retailers and traders, who say the giant e-commerce companies are using their control over inventory from their affiliates, and through exclusive sales agreements, to create an unfair marketplace that allows them to sell some products at very low prices.

The All India Online Vendors Association (AIOVA) in October filed a petition with the anti-trust body Competition Commission of India (CCI) alleging that Amazon favours merchants that it partly owns, such as Cloudtail and Appario. The lobby group filed a similar petition against Flipkart in May, alleging violation of competition rules through preferential treatment for select sellers. [nL4N1WO1Y1]

Wednesday's notification also said that the cash back that customers get as an incentive while online shopping should not be based on whether the product was purchased from an affiliate of the platform or not.

The new rules said that services provided to vendors on an e-commerce platform and by that entity's affiliates should be done so at arm's length and in a fair and non-discriminatory manner.

New rules will appease small traders and farmers who fear that U.S. companies are making a back door entry into India's retail market and could squeeze out small corner shops that dominate Indian retailing.

The Confederation of All India Traders in a statement said that if the order is implemented in full then malpractices, predatory pricing policies and deep discounting by e-commerce players will no longer occur.

CAIT secretary general Praveen Khandelwal said the new rules will put an embargo on the tactics adopted by the global players to control and dominate retail trade in India through e-commerce.

In May, CAIT had raised objections to Walmart's $16 billion acquisition of Flipkart saying the deal would create unfair competition and result in predatory pricing.

The new regulations build on existing rules under which foreign investors can acquire 100 percent of e-commerce companies, with the exception of a model based on inventory from which they are barred.

Amazon India said it is currently evaluating the new rules, while Flipkart did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Writing by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Martin Howell)

By Aftab Ahmed and Sankalp Phartiyal

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:37pRetailers lead Wall Street rebound after four-day slide
RE
08:30pKENT COUNTY MI : Vacancies on County Boards and Committees
PU
08:16pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Dollar strengthens as U.S. stocks rebound off lows
RE
08:00pJerome Powell Is '100% Safe' at Fed, Trump Economic Advisor Says--2nd Update
DJ
07:40pCITY OF ST CLAIR SHORES MI : 2019 City Calendar Deliveries
PU
07:22pIndia tightens e-commerce rules, likely to hit Amazon, Flipkart
RE
07:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
07:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07:04pPETER NICHOLAS : Jerome Powell Is '100% Safe' at Fed, Trump Economic Advisor Says--Update
DJ
06:32pStocks and oil rebound after pre-holiday thumping
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NK ROSNEFT' PAO : SPECIAL REPORT: Oil output goes AWOL in Venezuela as soldiers run PDVSA
2Stocks and oil rebound after pre-holiday thumping
3HESS CORPORATION : Exxon continues drilling offshore Guyana despite Venezuela incident
4LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE : LVMH: Hotels, a new territory to explore
5AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : Customers Made This Holiday Season Record-Breaking with More Items Ordered Worldwide..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.