Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

India to boost drug and medical device production to lessen reliance on imports

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/27/2020 | 06:01am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Employees work at the pharmaceutical plant of Lupin, India's No. 2 drugmaker, in Verna

India's chemicals minister on Monday outlined plans to boost local manufacturing in the bulk drugs and medical device industries to reduce India's reliance on imports, particularly from China.

The plans, which include setting up research and manufacturing sites across the country to develop drugs and medical devices, follow weeks of heightened tensions between India and China.

India has banned dozens of Chinese apps, and tightened its foreign investment and public procurement rules in recent weeks, in moves aimed at countering Chinese influence in India after a deadly border clash between Indian and Chinese troops in June.

Beijing has dubbed the moves discriminatory.

India, often called 'pharmacy of the world', has a robust $40 billion (31 billion pounds) pharmaceutical sector that is seen as a reliable supplier of generic drugs. But it is reliant on China for around 70% of active pharmaceutical ingredients, or raw materials, which are often cheaper to import than make.

"Some of them are very critical as they are used in production of essential medicines," Sadananda Gowda, the federal minister for chemicals and fertilisers, tweeted on Monday. Around 86% of materials used to make medical devices are imported, he added.

Industry executives in India have long called on the government to provide subsidies to boost local manufacturing.

The pandemic has exposed weaknesses in global supply chains and posed a "threat to the health security of the country," the minister tweeted.

"These parks will be based on plug and play model with prior regulatory approvals, state of art infrastructure, excellent connectivity, affordable land, competitive utility charges, and (a) strong R&D ecosystem," he said, adding these would begin operating in "about two or three years".

(Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui and Anuron Kumar Mitra; Editing by Louise Heavens)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:07aFrench jobless total drops in June - labour ministry
RE
06:03aHELPED BY FISCAL BOOST, GERMAN ECONOMY SEEN REBOUNDING : Bundesbank
RE
06:01aIndia to boost drug and medical device production to lessen reliance on imports
RE
05:57aGerman Ifo Index Jumps, Beats Forecasts in July -- Update
DJ
05:56aPortugal's TAP to resume 40% of pre-COVID flights in September
RE
05:55aDP World to acquire 60% of Korea's UNICO Logistics
RE
05:45aJumbo Mortgages Are No Longer the Cheapest Mortgages Around
DJ
05:45aFed Outlook Turns Gloomier as Coronavirus Spreads
DJ
05:45aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ASTRAZENECA PLC : AstraZeneca bets up to $6 billion on new Daiichi cancer drug
2SAP SE : SAP : to spin off Qualtrics, partly unwinding $8 billion buy
3MAGNIT : PUBLIC JOINT STOCK MAGNIT : PJSC Magnit Announces Dividend Payment Update
4NEL ASA : PRESS RELEASE: Awarded grant to develop a novel electrolyser stack to enable lower cost hydrogen gen..
5EASYJET PLC : UK travel stocks plunge on pandemic blues after quarantine move on Spain

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group