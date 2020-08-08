India to halt imports of 101 defence items - Rajnath Singh

Singh said a separate budget of nearly 520 billion rupees ($7 billion) has been created for domestic capital procurement this fiscal year.

"The embargo on imports is planned to be progressively implemented between 2020 to 2024," Singh wrote in a series of tweets.

"Our aim is to apprise the Indian defence industry about the anticipated requirements of the Armed Forces so that they are better prepared to realise the goal of indigenisation."

($1 = 75.0120 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by William Mallard)